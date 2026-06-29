Ole Miss Softball Adds Another Immediate Starter From the Portal

Ole Miss softball keeps reshaping its roster, and the latest addition brings both experience and production.

Arizona third baseman Jenna Sniffen committed to the Rebels, becoming the fourth transfer portal pickup for Jamie Trachsel as Ole Miss builds toward a very new‑look 2027 team.

Sniffen arrives with two years of eligibility and a resume that fits exactly what Ole Miss needs.

She started 116 games over two seasons at Arizona, hit .279, and added 13 home runs, 14 doubles and 55 RBI. She rarely struck out, showed real plate discipline with 33 walks, and played steady defense at the hot corner with a .956 fielding percentage and nearly 200 assists.

That’s a starter‑level profile walking straight into a roster that lost a lot of run production and innings pitched from last season.

Rebel fans already know her, too. Sniffen reached base four times against Ole Miss in the 2025 Tucson Regional, and she delivered again this past postseason with four RBI and a home run in the Durham Regional.

She’s been a reliable performer in big moments, and that’s something Ole Miss needs as it replaces so many familiar faces.

Sniffen joins pitchers Lexie Hames and Hailey Lucas, along with outfielder Brie Howard, as the first wave of portal additions. They’ll be part of a group that includes 11 incoming freshmen, giving Trachsel a roster that’s going to look and feel very different from the one that powered the Rebels last spring.

That’s the reality of the offseason.

Ole Miss lost key bats, lost innings, and lost players who carried major roles. The portal had to be part of the solution, and Sniffen fits the mold of someone who can step in right away and help stabilize the lineup.

She’s played high‑level softball, she’s produced in pressure situations, and she brings a skill set that travels well to the SEC.

Ole Miss needed proven pieces. Sniffen is one of them.