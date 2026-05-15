Ole Miss Softball’s NCAA Tournament Path Starts With Boston University

Ole Miss is back in the NCAA Tournament for the tenth straight year, and this time the road runs through Lubbock.

The Rebels open the weekend on Friday afternoon against Boston University, a 46‑win team that hasn’t crossed paths with Ole Miss before. It’s a new matchup, a long trip, and a regional that feels wide open behind host Texas Tech.

The Rebels arrive at 34‑24 after surviving one of the toughest schedules in the country and finishing the regular season with some momentum. They won their last two SEC series, picked up a pair of wins in the conference tournament, and finally started to look like the group that made last year’s Women’s College World Series run.

They’ll need that version again, because Texas Tech is the 11‑seed nationally and Marist has the kind of record that suggests it can hang around.

The opener against Boston University is a good test of where Ole Miss stands.

The Rebels are 22‑21 all‑time in the NCAA Tournament and have won their first game in seven of their last nine appearances. Getting that one again would go a long way in a double‑elimination setup, especially with a potential rematch against Texas Tech looming.

The Red Raiders ended Ole Miss’ WCWS run last year in a tight 1‑0 game, and that history is still fresh.

If you’re looking for reasons to believe Ole Miss can make noise this weekend, start with the bats.

Four Rebels earned NFCA All‑South Region honors on Thursday, and freshman Madi George continues to rewrite the record book. She set the single‑season home run mark with 21, broke the total bases record, and owns the RBI record too. She’s hit 11 home runs in her last 15 games, which is the kind of heater that can carry a team through a regional.

Cassie Reasner joined George on the first team, while Persy Llamas and Emilee Boyer rounded out the group. It’s the second straight year Ole Miss has stacked up postseason awards, and it reflects how much talent is still on this roster even after last season’s run.

The Rebels have also leaned heavily on defense and clean innings. They’re 21‑7 when they don’t commit an error and 20‑5 when they issue two walks or fewer. That’s the formula for them: keep the ball in the yard, turn double plays, and let the lineup’s power take over.

They’ve turned 27 double plays this season, one shy of the program record, and they’ve hit a school‑record 79 home runs. That combination gives them a chance in any game they play.

Fantastic Four 💅 Congratulations to Madi George, Cassie Reasner, Persy Llamas and Emilee Boyer for being named to the NFCA All-South Region Teams! 🔗 https://t.co/bGECTsXcNF pic.twitter.com/UJVIemlgVQ — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) May 14, 2026

This regional won’t be simple.

Texas Tech has won 52 games, Boston University knows how to win close ones, and Marist has the kind of pitching that can make a bracket messy.

But Ole Miss has been through a season full of heavyweights, and they’ve come out the other side playing their best softball.

The Rebels know what it takes to survive a weekend like this. Now it’s about stringing together clean innings, letting their stars settle in, and seeing whether this group has another run in it.