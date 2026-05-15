Ole Miss Powers Past Boston University In Lubbock Regional Opener

Ole Miss didn’t slowly wade into the waters that is the NCAA Tournament. It dove into the deep end and put on thrilling and close game to start the weekend.

The Rebels kicked the door in with a seven‑run third inning and held on late to take down Boston University 8-6 on Friday in Lubbock.

It wasn’t perfect, and it definitely got a little tense at the end, but the main thing is simple enough: Ole Miss won its regional opener and looked dangerous doing it.

The day flipped the moment Mackenzie Pickens launched her first home run of the afternoon.

That swing tied the game at 2-2 and cracked things open for an offense that suddenly couldn’t stop stringing together quality at‑bats. Persy Llamas followed with a single, and then Madi George did what she’s been doing all year, turning on a pitch and sending her 22nd home run out to center.

The 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑 of Madi George🔋 She puts the Rebs in front with a 2-run homer! @madilynn_george x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/sVKccoXrQi — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) May 15, 2026

Just like that, it was 4-2 and the Rebels were rolling.

From there, it turned into one of those innings where everyone who stepped in seemed to add something.

Laylonna Applin got hit, Tenly Grisham and Makenna Bellaire reached, and Taylor Malvin punched a two‑run single through the infield.

Two more runs came home on back‑to‑back hit‑by‑pitches, and suddenly Ole Miss had an 8-2 cushion that felt like it might last all afternoon.

It almost did. Lilly Whitten was steady in relief, giving the Rebels six innings and keeping BU from building any real momentum until the seventh.

The Terriers made one last push with a pair of home runs, trimming the lead to two and forcing Ole Miss to make one more move. Emilee Boyer came in, got the ground ball she needed, and the Rebels walked off the field with the win they came for.

It wasn’t stress‑free, but postseason wins rarely are. Ole Miss handled the big moments, leaned on its stars, and put itself in the winner’s bracket.

Next up is Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Texas Tech‑Marist winner, and the Rebels will take the field knowing they’ve already landed the first punch of the weekend.