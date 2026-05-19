Ole Miss Freshman Madi George Gets Softball America All-American Honor

OXFORD, Miss. — It didn’t take long for Madi George to make her mark at Ole Miss.

The Leander, Texas, native wrapped up a record-shattering debut season by earning Freshman All-American recognition from Softball America, the organization announced Tuesday.

It’s the kind of first-year performance that doesn’t come around often in Oxford and the numbers back it up every step of the way.

George finished her freshman campaign hitting .379 with 23 home runs and 63 RBI. She also drew 27 walks and smacked 10 doubles while posting a slugging percentage of .824.

Those aren’t just impressive numbers for a first-year player — they’re numbers that rewrote the Ole Miss record books entirely.

When her first college season ended, George stood alone as the single-season program record holder in four categories including home runs, RBI, total bases (150) and slugging percentage (.824).

That’s a freshman doing things that no Rebel softball player had ever done before her.

The Softball America recognition caps what’s been a decorated awards season for the infielder.

George was also named a top-10 finalist for the NFCA Freshman of the Year award and picked up All-SEC Second Team and NFCA All-South Region First Team honors along the way.

When the NCAA Tournament rolled around, George didn’t slow down.

She hit .308 in her first postseason with two home runs and five RBI, showing she could handle the bigger stage without missing a beat.

The award also means the Rebs have now produced a Freshman All-American in back-to-back seasons. A year ago, pitcher Miali Guachino earned that recognition from D1Softball.

George’s honor from Softball America continues a program tradition of developing elite talent right out of the gate.

That kind of consistent production from first-year players says something real about the program’s recruiting and development under coach Jamie Trachsel.

George’s season wasn’t built on one hot stretch, either.

She was a consistent force throughout a tough SEC schedule and her ability to draw walks alongside her power numbers showed a level of plate discipline that’s rare for any freshman, let alone one in one of college softball’s toughest conferences.

Debut Season Worth Remembering

With four program records and three individual honors now to her name, George’s freshman résumé stands out in Ole Miss softball history.

The Rebels got a look at what she can do for the next three seasons — and the program’s future looks strong because of it.

For fans who watched this season unfold in Oxford, George’s Softball America award feels like the right finish to a freshman year that consistently delivered.