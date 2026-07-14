Ole Miss Announces SEC Media Days Player Representatives

In eight days, Ole Miss will have its turn at the podium for SEC Media Days.

The Rebels are slated to be front and center next Wednesday in Tampa, Fla. We already knew Pete Golding would be there because every teams’ coach makes an appearance on the main stage. What we didn’t know was what three players would be joining him.

We do now.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and defensive tackle William Echoles were announced Tuesday morning as Ole Miss’ player representatives.

Representing us at SEC Media Days for July 22nd: QB Trinidad Chambliss

RB Kewan Lacy

DT William Echoles#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/lCsMlyeOyA — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 14, 2026

Chambliss was the easiest pick. When your quarterback is the face of the roster and the centerpiece of every offseason conversation, you bring him to Media Days. He’s the one fans want to hear from, the one broadcasters will spotlight, and the one who sets the tone for how Ole Miss talks about its expectations.

Chambliss has handled pressure well since the moment he took over the starting job, and this is another step in that progression. Tampa gives him a chance to show the rest of the league what Ole Miss already sees every day.

Lacy’s inclusion is just as straightforward. He’s the engine of the offense, the player who turned last season’s run game into something defenses had to respect. Media Days tends to reward production, and Lacy has plenty of it.

He also represents the identity Golding keeps pushing on offense: balance, toughness, and a willingness to lean on the ground game when it matters. It also doesn’t hurt that Lacy’s a preseason All-American and on the cover of EA College Football 27.

Echoles rounds out the group with a nod to what Ole Miss hopes becomes a defining strength. The defensive front took a step forward last season, and Echoles was a big part of that. He’s one of the most experienced voices on that side of the ball, and he fits the message Golding has repeated since January. Ole Miss wants to be deeper, stronger, and more reliable in the trenches. Bringing Echoles to Tampa reinforces that point.

None of these choices are shocking, but that’s to be expected. Media Days surprises are what make the event fun, but that usually comes from things said, not who’s picked to attend.

It’s about sending the players who best represent what a program wants to be. Chambliss, Lacy and Echoles check every box. They’re leaders, they’re productive, and they’re central to whatever Ole Miss becomes this fall.

Next Wednesday will be Ole Miss’ chance to talk about all of that. The Rebels won’t be the loudest team in Tampa, but they’ll be one of the more interesting ones. Golding’s first full offseason has been about stability and direction. His Media Days trio reflects that.

And with the season creeping closer, Ole Miss is ready to step on the stage and say exactly where it plans to go.