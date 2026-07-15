Ole Miss Is Owed the Money, No Matter How Uncomfortable That Sounds

The Ole Miss‑LSU buyout story has officially gone national.

Once the Clarion Ledger reported that Ole Miss is still waiting on nearly $1 million in buyout payments tied to Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper, the conversation jumped from local podcasts to national writers, message boards and social media threads.

Fresh takes are everywhere. Some are thoughtful. Some are predictable. Some are loud for the sake of being loud.

But the core truth hasn’t changed.

Ole Miss isn’t wrong for wanting the money it’s owed. That’s the reality of the system college sports has morphed into.

That’s not spin. That’s not school‑friendly framing. This writer isn’t emotionally-attached to Ole Miss and there’s nothing to gain by being that friendly.

Welcome to college sports as a business. It always has been, but now the façade is gone.

Contracts mean buyouts, even for players

For decades, college sports has been a business. Everyone knew it. Everyone talked around it. Everyone benefited from it except the people actually playing the games.

Now players finally get their share of the pie. They get revenue‑sharing contracts. They get real money. They get real leverage. They get treated like professionals in ways they should have been treated years ago.

But the flip side is that professional structures come with professional consequences.

Umanmielen and Harper signed revenue‑sharing contracts with buyout clauses. They re‑signed with Ole Miss, then left for LSU. The contracts didn’t disappear when they entered the portal. The buyouts didn’t evaporate because the NCAA doesn’t want to police anything. The agreements didn’t become optional because the players are young.

This is the business they fought to be part of. And it’s a good thing they’re part of it.

But buyouts are part of that business.

The optics are messy, but the logic is simple

Sam Hutchens, who covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger, put it plainly on an appearance on the Talk of Champions podcast.

“I didn’t see much other option than Ole Miss to go to court because there’s no NCAA police on this kind of thing,” Hutchens said. “That’s kind of your only option.”

He also noted that Ole Miss has paid buyouts for players it brought in. That matters. You can’t participate in the system on one end and ignore it on the other.

The tricky part is the headline. If Ole Miss goes to court, the lawsuit would technically be against the players, not LSU. That’s not a great look. No one wants to see a school suing college athletes.

But pretending LSU isn’t involved is just that. It’s pretending.

Everyone understands how this works.

LSU added Umanmielen, Harper, TJ Dottery and Winston Watkins. LSU knows the buyouts exist. LSU knows the numbers. LSU knows the deadline passed. LSU also knows that delaying payment creates a competitive advantage. Hutchens even said he doesn’t fault LSU for testing the waters.

“I understand not volunteering that money,” he said. “You may test the waters and see, ‘Are they really going to come after me for this?’”

That’s not scandalous. That’s strategy.

Recruiting spin is inevitable

If Ole Miss pushes this legally, someone will twist it in recruiting. Someone will whisper to a running back or linebacker that Ole Miss will sue you if you leave. Someone will conveniently leave out the part where the players signed revenue‑sharing contracts and were likely told LSU would cover the buyouts.

Someone will act shocked, even though their own school would absolutely pursue the same money if the roles were reversed.

Fans are already proving the point. The same people chastising Ole Miss right now would be pounding the table if their school was owed a million dollars and the rival down the road refused to pay it.

We’ve all heard the line: “You signed a contract and should live up to what you signed.”

That doesn’t stop being true when the contract belongs to a player instead of a coach.

The precedent matters

This is where the story becomes bigger than Ole Miss and LSU.

If Ole Miss doesn’t pursue the money, it sets a precedent. Players everywhere could try to avoid paying buyouts. Schools everywhere could encourage them to do it. The entire revenue‑sharing model could wobble because one of its enforcement mechanisms becomes optional.

That’s why this moment matters. Because the sport is figuring out what it looks like when players are finally part of the business and not just the product.

The bottom line

Ole Miss isn’t wrong for wanting the money. LSU isn’t wrong for delaying the money, if only because they’re likely not the only school doing that. The players aren’t wrong for wanting freedom of movement. And fans aren’t wrong for reacting emotionally.

But the system only works if the contracts mean something. These are verbal commitments. Documents are drawn up and names are signed.

College athletes have long been deserving to be paid and now they’re fully a part of the business side. They just also have to live with the parts that aren’t as fun.

If Ole Miss goes to court, it won’t be because the school wants to sue players. It’ll be because the sport is now asking everyone to act like professionals.

And professionals follow the contracts they sign.