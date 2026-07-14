Trinidad Chambliss Now One of College Sports’ Most Valuable Athletes

Trinidad Chambliss didn’t need another headline to cement his place in college football, but he got one anyway.

On3’s latest NIL valuations list puts the Ole Miss quarterback at $5 million, one of the highest figures in the country and tied for fourth among all college athletes.

It’s a number that makes sense once you trace how he got here. Chambliss went from winning a Division II national title at Ferris State to taking over Ole Miss’ starting job early last season.

He didn’t just steady the offense. He became one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals and turning a promising roster into a legitimate contender. That playoff run matters in the NIL world.

Big games, big moments, and big wins all push valuations higher.

Then came the offseason twist.

Chambliss won a preliminary injunction that allows him to play this season, and that ruling changed the entire SEC quarterback picture.

He enters 2026 as one of the league’s top passers and an early Heisman favorite. He’ll also be representing Ole Miss at next week’s SEC Media Days.

When you combine performance, exposure, and the expectation of another playoff push, the $5 million figure stops being surprising and starts looking like the natural result of his rise.

Where $5 million fits next to NFL rookie money

To understand how large that number really is, it helps to compare it to the NFL rookie wage scale.

A $5 million valuation puts Chambliss in the neighborhood of late first-round to early second-round NFL money, where total contract values begin to climb past the $5 million mark. First-round picks earn significantly more, but crossing that $5 million threshold usually requires being selected in the top 40 or so.

Chambliss is earning that now, without having to wait for draft night. Some in the media, fans and content creators poked fun at Chambliss going to court to return to college. But considering the NIL money and that Chambliss wasn’t guaranteed to go high enough to earn a contract worth more, returning to Ole Miss was a smart business decision.

That’s the new reality of college football. Quarterbacks with playoff experience and Heisman buzz aren’t just valuable on the field. They’re valuable in the marketplace, too.

Chambliss’ climb from Ferris State to Ole Miss already felt like a story built for college football’s modern era. A $5 million NIL valuation only confirms it.