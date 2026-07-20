Greg Sankey: SEC Influence Comes With a Responsibility to Lead

Spider‑Man’s uncle wasn’t talking about college football, but the line still fits.

“With great power comes great responsibility.”

Greg Sankey didn’t quote it Monday morning, but he might as well have.

Everything he said pointed back to the same idea. The SEC has power. The SEC has influence. And whether people outside the conference like it or not, the SEC is expected to help steer the sport through whatever comes next.

“Our responsibility is to make principled decisions that strengthen college football, preserve what makes it special, and position it for long‑term success,” Sankey said in his Monday morning press conference to start SEC Media Days in Tampa, Fla.

He didn’t hide from the idea that the SEC (and the Big Ten) carries more weight than anyone else. He leaned into it. When he was asked what will define the league over the next five years, he didn’t talk about wins or recruiting rankings. He talked about influence.

“I want us to continue to use that influence, not just for the long‑term health of college football during a time of change, but also all of college athletics,” he said.

Fans outside the SEC will roll their eyes at that. They’ll point out the SEC hasn’t won a national title in four years. They’ll say the Big Ten has the bigger brands right now. They’ll say the sport is shifting. And sure, the last few seasons haven’t ended with confetti falling on an SEC team.

But Sankey’s point wasn’t about the last four years. It was about the last four decades.

The SEC didn’t get here because of one championship streak or one dominant run. It got here because SEC teams spent years sitting at the top of the sport, reshaping what college football looked like, how it was marketed, how it was consumed, and how it was built.

Ole Miss fans know that history well. The league’s rise wasn’t an accident. It was a long, steady climb powered by investment, competition, and a level of commitment other conferences tried to match but never fully caught.

That’s why Sankey can talk about influence without sounding out of place. The SEC earned this spot. And along with the Big Ten, it has been handed the responsibility of helping decide what college sports look like in the next few years.

You could hear that in the way he talked about federal legislation. Sankey said the SEC is actively helping shape the Protect College Sports Act.

He laid out the principles the SEC wants included. Enforceable national standards. A truly national framework. Real transparency. Equal treatment for similar organizations. And he made it clear the bill has to be right the first time.

“If Congress is going to act, and again I believe it should,” Sankey said. “We have one opportunity to get this legislation right.”

Even the nine‑game schedule fits into that identity. Sankey called it the most demanding slate in the sport and said it reflects confidence in the conference’s programs.

“It creates, without question, the most demanding sets of football schedules in all of college football.”

This is all one of the parts that fans outside the SEC don’t always want to acknowledge. The league’s influence isn’t just about TV deals or playoff berths. It’s about the willingness to lead. Sankey talked about that directly when he described the goals he outlined during his interview for the job.

“Graduate every student‑athlete, win every championship, and change the world,” he said.

It sounds dramatic, but it’s exactly what the SEC has been doing for years.

So yes, the SEC hasn’t won a national title in a little while. Yes, the Big Ten has momentum. Yes, the sport is changing rapidly. But none of that erases the decades of work that put the SEC in this position.

And none of it changes the fact that when college football needs direction, the league in Birmingham is still the one everyone looks toward.

Whether people like it or not.