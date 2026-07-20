Greg Sankey Raises Red Flag Over CFP’s View of SEC Schedules

Greg Sankey didn’t raise his voice or pound the podium, but he didn’t hide his frustration either.

When the SEC commissioner was asked about the College Football Playoff selection process, he offered a line that should make every SEC coach, player, athletic director and fan perk up a little bit.

“We had what I’ll call an unsatisfactory conversation with members of the College Football Playoff staff and some of their advisers in Destin,” Sankey said at his Monday morning press conference at SEC Media Days.

Unsatisfactory.

That’s not a word commissioners use lightly, especially not in public. And when you pair it with the SEC’s new nine‑game conference schedule, it starts to look like a warning sign.

The SEC believes its weekly grind is tougher than anyone else’s. Sankey even corrected himself mid‑sentence to make the point stronger.

“It creates, without question, the most demanding sets of football schedules in all of college football,” he said.

That’s the SEC’s stance. But the CFP selection committee hasn’t exactly promised to treat SEC losses differently than losses from other leagues.

Reading between the lines, Sankey’s comments suggest the committee isn’t guaranteeing anything. No special weighting. No built‑in benefit of the doubt. No acknowledgment that a loss to Arkansas should be viewed differently than a loss to Purdue.

That’s the red flag.

The SEC has long argued that the bottom of its conference is better than the bottom of the Big Ten. Coaches and fans, except those in the Big Ten, say it. Analysts say it. The SEC having all 16 teams’ schedules ranked in the top 20 of ESPN’s strength of schedule rankings says it.

But if the committee doesn’t see it the same way, then the SEC’s new schedule becomes a risk instead of an advantage.

Sankey tried to project confidence in how coaches feel about the nine‑game format.

“Well, they’re here, so the fact that our head coaches are here tells me they’re embracing the challenge,” Sankey.

That’s a nice line and challenge is the appropriate word, but it doesn’t exactly match the tone from Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who didn’t sound thrilled about adding another SEC opponent to his schedule. He did, however, make the case for why that ninth game should matter.

“There’s been a couple of reasons (for the Big Ten’s success),” the sixth-year Tigers coach said. “I think there was some great decisions by their leadership. There’s some things we look back on in the SEC and maybe we shouldn’t have done it that way.”

Drinkwitz didn’t stop there.

“There’s also cycles to college football. And once you get into expanded playoffs, it’s all about matchups and draws and our matchups and draws haven’t been as good as we obviously wanted them to be in order to be successful.”

Then he got to the part Sankey likely agrees with most.

“Obviously, when you don’t play an A4 game as one of your non‑conference games and that was the quote you were looking for. It’s pretty obvious.”

The SEC requires its teams to schedule a Power 4 opponent outside the league. The Big Ten doesn’t. That difference should matter. Drinkwitz knows it. Sankey knows it. The SEC has built its identity around tougher schedules, deeper rosters and more demanding Saturdays.

But none of that matters if the CFP selection committee doesn’t value it.

That’s why Sankey’s “unsatisfactory conversation” stands out. It wasn’t a throwaway line. It was a signal that the SEC isn’t convinced the committee fully understands the grind its teams face. And if the committee doesn’t understand it, it may not reward it.

The SEC believes its nine‑game schedule is a strength. The CFP might see it as a pile of losses.

That’s the tension heading into this season. The league is betting on its depth. The committee is betting on its own metrics. And somewhere in the middle sits a commissioner who knows the SEC’s path to the playoff just got harder.

Whether the committee sees it that way is the part Sankey isn’t satisfied with yet.