Everything Trinidad Chambliss Said at SEC Media Days

It’s Ole Miss’ turn to step into the spotlight at SEC Media Days. The Rebels are holding their press conferences right now. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was first up in the electronic media room. Here’s everything he said.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

What is Sam Leavitt and Huson Longstreet and Landen Clark getting in Lane as a coach? And what then will LSU fans get on game days in Baton Rouge?

A: I’d say the quarterbacks at LSU are getting a coach with a lot of experience. Coach Kiffin has been in the college game a long time, also an NFL career. Yeah, getting a good coach, solid guy.

You’ve finished last season mocked as an early day two, second or third round kind of quarterback. What are you looking to show NFL scouts this year to prove to them that you belong as a first-round draft pick?

A: Coming back to Ole Miss, I feel like I wanted to stamp my legacy there. I feel like it was unfinished business. Things that a GM should know about me is I feel like each year and each year out I feel like I’ve ultimately gotten better, whether it was at Ferris State and here at Ole Miss. I’m the ultimate competitor. I put my head down and do whatever it takes to win.

With this being your last year playing with the Rebels, how do you feel about having a home advantage for the Egg Bowl?

A: It’s going to be great playing in Oxford. I’m not going to miss those cow bells ringing every play, but I’m just excited to play the Egg Bowl in Oxford. Kind of got it both worlds, I guess, playing in Starkville this past year and now getting to play in Oxford. Super excited for our fan base and how electric that game will be.

When you saw the news of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney accusing Ole Miss of tampering, what was your reaction?

A: My reaction, I really didn’t know what was going on, honestly. That’s above my head, to be honest. And really wasn’t focused on that, to be honest.

When you were going through this legal battle, what was the lowest point for you like? I mean what was going through your head mentally if maybe you weren’t going to be able to play at Ole Miss again? What was that like for you?

A: I feel like whatever the case or whatever the decision was going to be, God willing, I was going to play football regardless, whether it was in the NFL or in college back at Ole Miss. And I guess the lowest point in the times where I was down the most is just the uncertainty of it. I didn’t know where I was going to be. I just wanted to know where I was going to go and where I was going to be so I could, I guess, put my best food forward and most of my effort into that time.

Obviously team goals are at the top of your list, but what individual goals are you aspiring to meet to get those team goals up?

A: I feel like individual success and the awards that come with it are only based off how good your team is and how far your team goes in the playoffs and the accomplishments that your team makes. So, yes, individual awards are nice, but I’m nothing without my team, I’m nothing without my offensive line, I’m nothing without my defense and all the people that have poured all their time and energy into making the team the best.

When we talk about the Rebels this year, a lot of hype, a lot of conversation about you, key one (phonetic). How does the team keep its focus week-to-week and not look into that hype to achieve y’all’s goals?

A: I would say for me personally and for this team, we just like to work hard. Really can’t get too caught up on the outside noise, stuff that’s outside of our football facility because at the end of the day that’s out of our control. We just know Ole Miss football, and that’s what we’re going to do day in and day out.

During the coaching change, how the locker room and then you, how did you guys go through that together? What did that do to make you guys stronger heading into this season, especially with the new coach and Pete Golding?

A: Well, it was nice to know who our coach was. We were familiar with P.G. He was already our defensive coordinator. So I guess it was we didn’t have to meet a new individual, so that was nice. Throughout that year, we knew how good of a coach P.G. was. He’s been in the game for a long time now. A lot of experience. For a team aspect, we just were fine with it. We knew that P.G. just wanted to win and would do whatever it takes to win. That was our same mindset for the team.

Having a year under your belt already, what does playing football in the SEC mean to you personally?

A: I would just say it’s a dream come true. I’ve said that before. Me, personally, I’m biased, but I think it’s the best conference in the nation. And it’s something that you put your hat on and it’s pride. Playing in front of the Ole Miss fans, playing in the SEC, playing against the Georgia Bulldogs, it’s really cool, and I’m grateful for that opportunity.

Tell me what the difference is in the offense this year compared to last year.

A: Not too much has changed. I feel like P.G., when he was going through that process of hiring an OC, he wanted stability within the scheme and within the offense. And J.D.B., in his experience, he was at Ole Miss before, so kind of knows and understands what our offense is. And it’s ideally the same offense as last year. There’s some new terminology and some new plays that we might mess around with here and there, but at the end of the day, it’s ideally the same.

How have you kind of just seen the difference in yourself, your team, having your first full offseason in Oxford and kind of going into this season as QB1?

A: It’s been great. I love that I got an offseason under my belt. I guess you could say it’s more comfortable every time I’m heading into the facility in the morning, watching film with J.D.B., Coach Judge and all the other coaches as well. So that was good to I guess create that bond with the new transfers and new guys that we got. It was great to have a great offseason.

How does this team follow up last season where you guys were kind of this Cinderella team in a way that accomplished so much, making the first playoff? And the way that it ended right at the end of that semifinal game, how does this team follow that up? What are the plans and the mindset for you guys?

A: The standard at Ole Miss is winning a national championship, but we can’t get too ahead of ourselves. Last year is last year. That’s done with. Nobody cares about what we did and what we accomplished last year. It’s a new year. So now we’re just looking forward to fall camp and attacking that as hard as we can, and then week one in Louisville.

The “Island Time in Oxford” song, what do you think about it? Do you think it will be played at the games this year?

A: Yeah, I love it. I love how creative our fans are. I love that they embrace me and my teammates with that song. It’s really cool to see. Hopefully they do play it a lot when we score a lot of touchdowns.

Your former head coach last year, obviously an offensive minded guy. Pete Golding was a defensive coordinator, so naturally he’s a defensive minded guy. What’s the difference in relationships between a starting quarterback and an offensive-minded head coach and a starting quarterback with a defensive-minded head coach? And does it force you to kind of get closer to your position coach or your offensive coordinator at all?

A: I think it’s awesome. Every time that I go to practice, I think that I’m playing the best defense in the SEC. P.G. is a defensive mastermind, and, honestly, it’s like playing chess out there between ourselves. It’s cool. And I love it. It’s iron sharpens iron. And I would just say the difference is I guess I’m not talking to P.G. as much in our scheme, offensive-wise. He’s more defensive. But other than that, it’s great, day in and day out. I love going up against our defense, seeing what type of variations we could see defensive-wise. So that just helps me when I’m facing Georgia or Texas or any other defense in the nation.