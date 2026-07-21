Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates a touchdown in the CFP quarterfinal game against Georgia. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates a touchdown in the CFP quarterfinal game against Georgia. | Ole Miss Athletics

How to Watch Ole Miss at 2026 SEC Media Days

BY Taylor Hodges

SEC Media Days are in full swing and despite not making its appearance, Ole Miss is a hot topic in Tampa, Fla.

Whether it’s another SEC coach or player talking about a relationship with a current Rebel, or Chase Daniel and Stephen A. Smith calling Trinidad Chambliss the SEC’s best quarterback or Roman Harper saying Ole Miss can’t win a national championship because it’s Ole Miss, the Rebels are popular.

It shouldn’t be surprising after the events of the last 8-10 months. From Lane Kiffin leaving for LSU before the College Football Playoff, to the Rebels’ run to the semifinals, to Chambliss’ preliminary injunction win to new Nike NIL deals for Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, there’s a lot to talk about with the Rebels.

Ole Miss finally gets its turn Wednesday afternoon, and Pete Golding, Trinidad Chambliss, Will Echoles and Kewan Lacy will be everywhere from the main media room to radio row to the SEC’s creative studios.

It’s a full circuit, the kind of day where you barely finish one answer before someone is pointing you toward the next stop. Here’s when and where each Rebel will be appearing.

How to Watch 2026 SEC Media Days

  • Date: Wednesday, July 22
  • Location: Tampa Marriott Water Street + JW Marriott | Tampa, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live stream: ESPN+

Ole Miss Media Days Schedule

Pete Golding, Head Coach

  • 12:30-1:00 – Main Media
  • 1:05-1:20 – Electronic Media
  • 1:20-1:35 – ESPN/SECN 1
  • 1:35-1:50 – ESPN/SECN 2
  • 1:50-2:00 – ESPN/SECN 3
  • 2:00-2:20 – Marty & McGee
  • 2:30-2:45 – SEC Network Set
  • 2:45-3:00 – CBS
  • 3:00-3:10 – SiriusXM
  • 3:10-3:20 – SEC Radio
  • 3:25-3:35 – SEC Network Social
  • 3:35-3:50 – SEC Creative

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

  • 12:30-12:40 – Electronic Media
  • 12:40-12:55 – ESPN/SECN 1
  • 12:55-1:10 – CBS
  • 1:15-1:35 – Main Media
  • 1:40-1:50 – SiriusXM
  • 1:50-2:00 – SEC Radio
  • 2:00-2:15 – ESPN/SECN 2
  • 2:15-2:25 – ESPN/SECN 3
  • 2:30-2:40 – SEC Network Social
  • 2:40-2:55 – SEC Creative

Will Echoles, DT

  • 12:45-1:00 – SEC Creative
  • 1:00-1:10 – SEC Network Social
  • 1:15-1:35 – Main Media
  • 1:40-1:55 – ESPN/SECN 1
  • 1:55-2:10 – CBS
  • 2:10-2:20 – SEC Radio
  • 2:20-2:35 – ESPN/SECN 2
  • 2:35-2:45 – ESPN/SECN 3
  • 2:45-2:55 – SiriusXM
  • 2:55-3:05 – Electronic Media

Kewan Lacy, RB

  • 12:30-12:40 – SEC Network Social
  • 12:45-12:55 – SEC Radio
  • 12:55-1:05 – SiriusXM
  • 1:15-1:35 – Main Media
  • 1:40-1:50 – ESPN/SECN 3
  • 1:50-2:00 – Electronic Media
  • 2:00-2:15 – ESPN/SECN 1
  • 2:20-2:55 – CBS
  • 3:00-3:15 – ESPN/SECN 2
  • 3:20-3:35 – SEC Creative

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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