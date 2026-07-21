How to Watch Ole Miss at 2026 SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days are in full swing and despite not making its appearance, Ole Miss is a hot topic in Tampa, Fla.

Whether it’s another SEC coach or player talking about a relationship with a current Rebel, or Chase Daniel and Stephen A. Smith calling Trinidad Chambliss the SEC’s best quarterback or Roman Harper saying Ole Miss can’t win a national championship because it’s Ole Miss, the Rebels are popular.

WATCH: “They’re not winning the (National Championship). They’re Ole Miss. You’ll learn, you’ll come around.” -SEC Network analyst Roman Harper laughing and talking to new analyst Chase Daniel. pic.twitter.com/k3nWB7KpSo — Brad Logan (@BradLoganTOC) July 20, 2026

It shouldn’t be surprising after the events of the last 8-10 months. From Lane Kiffin leaving for LSU before the College Football Playoff, to the Rebels’ run to the semifinals, to Chambliss’ preliminary injunction win to new Nike NIL deals for Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, there’s a lot to talk about with the Rebels.

Ole Miss finally gets its turn Wednesday afternoon, and Pete Golding, Trinidad Chambliss, Will Echoles and Kewan Lacy will be everywhere from the main media room to radio row to the SEC’s creative studios.

It’s a full circuit, the kind of day where you barely finish one answer before someone is pointing you toward the next stop. Here’s when and where each Rebel will be appearing.

How to Watch 2026 SEC Media Days

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Location: Tampa Marriott Water Street + JW Marriott | Tampa, Florida

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: ESPN+

Ole Miss Media Days Schedule

Pete Golding, Head Coach

12:30-1:00 – Main Media

1:05-1:20 – Electronic Media

1:20-1:35 – ESPN/SECN 1

1:35-1:50 – ESPN/SECN 2

1:50-2:00 – ESPN/SECN 3

2:00-2:20 – Marty & McGee

2:30-2:45 – SEC Network Set

2:45-3:00 – CBS

3:00-3:10 – SiriusXM

3:10-3:20 – SEC Radio

3:25-3:35 – SEC Network Social

3:35-3:50 – SEC Creative

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

12:30-12:40 – Electronic Media

12:40-12:55 – ESPN/SECN 1

12:55-1:10 – CBS

1:15-1:35 – Main Media

1:40-1:50 – SiriusXM

1:50-2:00 – SEC Radio

2:00-2:15 – ESPN/SECN 2

2:15-2:25 – ESPN/SECN 3

2:30-2:40 – SEC Network Social

2:40-2:55 – SEC Creative

Will Echoles, DT

12:45-1:00 – SEC Creative

1:00-1:10 – SEC Network Social

1:15-1:35 – Main Media

1:40-1:55 – ESPN/SECN 1

1:55-2:10 – CBS

2:10-2:20 – SEC Radio

2:20-2:35 – ESPN/SECN 2

2:35-2:45 – ESPN/SECN 3

2:45-2:55 – SiriusXM

2:55-3:05 – Electronic Media

Kewan Lacy, RB