Ole Miss SEC Basketball Schedule Features Three Difficult Road Swings

Ole Miss already knew who it would play in SEC action this season. Now it knows when.

The conference dropped its full 18‑game slate Monday, giving the Rebels a clearer picture of how the season will stack up once league play begins.

Game times and TV assignments will come later, but the dates alone tell a pretty familiar story. The SEC rarely gives anyone a soft landing, and Ole Miss won’t get one either.

The opener is straightforward enough.

Georgia comes to Oxford on Jan. 2, a clean way to ease into conference play before things get tougher in a hurry. After that, Ole Miss heads to Kentucky on Jan. 5 or 6, hosts Texas on Jan. 9, then goes right back on the road to Alabama and Auburn.

That’s three road games in a four‑game stretch, and it’s the first sign that this schedule isn’t exactly gentle.

But the part that stands out most is in February.

Ole Miss has three sets of back‑to‑back road games this season, and the LSU‑Arkansas swing might be the toughest stretch of the entire SEC slate.

The Rebels go to LSU on Feb. 5, then turn around and head to Arkansas on Feb. 9 or 10.

Those are two of the league’s most difficult environments, and they come at a point in the season when teams are usually fighting for positioning.

It doesn’t stop there. Later in the month, Ole Miss goes to South Carolina on Feb. 20 and Florida on Feb. 23 or 24. Earlier, there’s the Alabama‑Auburn pairing in mid‑January. Three road doubles in one conference schedule is a lot, even by SEC standards.

There are some breaks built in. Ole Miss will host five Saturday league games, which should help with crowds and rhythm.

The Rebels also get Kentucky at home on Feb. 2 or 3, Mississippi State in Oxford on Feb. 13, Tennessee on Feb. 16 or 17, and Oklahoma on Feb. 27. Auburn comes to town on March 2 or 3 before the regular season closes with a trip to Starkville on March 6.

Nothing about the schedule is shocking. The SEC is deep, balanced and unforgiving, and Ole Miss was always going to face stretches that test its roster. But now that the dates are official, the path is a little clearer.

2027 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule