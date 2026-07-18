Elite Forward Ahmed Nur Reportedly Sets August Official Visit to Oxford

Ole Miss men’s basketball just added a key date to its 2027 recruiting calendar.

Bella Vista College Prep power forward Ahmed Nur is reportedly set to take an official visit to Oxford on August 22, giving Chris Beard and his staff a chance to make an early move on one of the top prospects in the class.

The Rebels have yet to land a commitment in the class, but the board is taking shape.

The staff has been aggressive on the roster front. Ole Miss signed three players in the 2026 class, rebuilt the team through the transfer portal and recently added international guard Ben Henshall.

Another international prospect, Mojave King, appears to be next.

Nur checks in at 6‑foot‑8 and 190 pounds and is ranked No. 24 nationally by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 3 power forward in the class and one of the top players in Arizona.

His recruitment has already taken him across the country. He officially visited Purdue in June and has trips scheduled to Syracuse and Washington after his stop at Ole Miss.

The Rebels are getting him at a good time. Nur was recently named Rivals MVP at the NBPA Top 100 Camp after averaging 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds. He shot nearly 64 percent from the field and an eye‑catching 57.9 percent from three.

That performance only strengthened his status as one of the most versatile forwards in the cycle.

Ole Miss is casting a wide net in 2027. Bartlett small forward Dylan Jones is scheduled for an official visit in September. St. Thomas More four‑star Declan Griffiths has already met with Beard on Zoom and is working on setting up his own trip.

Nur’s visit gives Ole Miss a chance to build early momentum in a class where the Rebels are still searching for their first piece. Getting him on campus in August is a meaningful step toward that.