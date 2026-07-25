Ole Miss Basketball Making Strong Push for Three Elite 2027 Prospects

Chris Beard and his staff have been all over the 2027 class, and three national top‑50 prospects say Ole Miss is firmly in the mix as summer winds down.

The Rebels don’t have a commitment yet, but they’re clearly working early and often on a group of long, skilled wings who fit the way Beard wants to play.

Zion Green: Ole Miss is “full circle”

Zion Green, a 6‑foot‑10 wing ranked No. 22 in the Rivals150, has been one of the most productive players on the Pro16 Circuit. He averaged 17.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and shot 40.5 percent from three while playing for As Promised Select. Green is headed to AZ Compass Prep for his senior season and is starting to map out his visits.

“I haven’t set any visits yet, but I’m definitely setting some over the next few weeks,” Green said to Rivals. “I’ve been talking a lot with Kansas, Alabama, Providence and Ole Miss.”

Ole Miss has made a strong impression.

“I know that the coach there, Chris Beard, went to the Final Four a couple years ago. They have been at a lot of my games in July. Budd Clark is there now. He is from Philadelphia, so it’s kind of full circle.”

Green’s priorities are clear. He wants trust, comfort and a staff willing to let him play through mistakes.

“I want to go to a program that believes in me, for sure. A coach that will stick with me when I make mistakes, make sure I’m still on the floor and learning through my mistakes.”

Ahmed Nur: Doing his homework on Ole Miss

Ahmed Nur, also ranked No. 22 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, has been one of the breakout forwards on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. The 6‑foot‑8 prospect will play his senior season at CIA Bella Vista Prep after a strong summer with Power 5.

Ole Miss has been aggressive.

“They’ve been recruiting me really hard, you know, letting me know how much they want me,” Nur said. “I’m doing my research on them as well, because I’m still really new to all of this. I want to go through the fine details and really get to know the coaching staff and the program.”

Nur’s approach is methodical. He wants to understand the people, the system and the long‑term fit.

“At the end of the day, schools can tell how well they’ve done over the years, but you have to do your research and make sure you know the people and what system you’re going into. That’s important.”

Declan Griffiths: September visit locked in

Declan Griffiths, a 6‑foot‑7 wing ranked No. 47 in the Rivals150, will play his senior season at St. Thomas More after a strong summer with Middlesex Magic on the Under Armour Next Circuit. He’s already scheduled a visit to Ole Miss for September 12.

“I am still learning about the school and talking with the coaches. They have recruited me really hard,” Griffiths said to Rivals. “I know that the SEC is a great conference, and I am really looking forward to learning more about that.”

Ole Miss has pitched him on fit, versatility and shooting.

“They like how well I shoot the ball and that I can go in and dunk it, too. They talk about how they’re trying to play and my length, athleticism, and shooting will fit in.”

Griffiths is focused on style and development.

“The biggest factor for me will be the fit. I want to go to a school, play in a program that plays a style that will be really good for me. You know, that shoots a lot of threes and has done well with athletic wings who can shoot.”

Ole Miss is clearly targeting size, shooting and versatility in the 2027 class.

Green, Nur and Griffiths all check those boxes, and all three say the Rebels are recruiting them hard.

With Griffiths already set to visit and the other two lining up fall trips, Beard’s staff is positioned to stay in the thick of things as the cycle moves forward.