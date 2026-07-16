Former Ole Miss Trio Making an Impression in NBA Summer League

Three former Ole Miss players are getting chances to show what they can do in the NBA Summer League, and each has had moments that look familiar to anyone who watched them in Oxford.

Malik Dia, Sean Pedulla and Matthew Murrell have all carved out roles during the opening stretch of the summer games. Dia has given New Orleans scoring and rebounding, Pedulla has taken on a heavy playmaking load for the Clippers and Murrell has been a steady, efficient piece off Denver’s bench.

Dia is averaging 9.8 points, five rebounds and 17.2 minutes through four games. He has shot 38.9% from the field and 36.4% from three, and he has added three steals and three blocks.

His best outing came in an 81-75 win over Phoenix on July 12, when he posted 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks on 6-for-12 shooting. He followed that with nine points and five rebounds against Cleveland.

Dia has scored at least six points in every appearance and has only three turnovers in four games.

Pedulla has been asked to do the most. The Clippers guard is averaging 11 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals while playing 24 minutes per game and starting once.

His biggest performance came against Washington on July 15, when he finished with 16 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in a 108-94 win. He went 5-for-16 from the field, made two threes and hit all three free throws.

The double-double was a strong bounce-back after he totaled only five assists across his previous two games. Pedulla has 19 assists overall, though he has also committed 11 turnovers and is shooting 29.3%.

Even with the inconsistent shooting, he has scored at least eight points in every game and is 8-for-9 at the free-throw line.

Murrell has played three games for Denver and is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 18.4 minutes. He has been the most efficient shooter of the group, going 7-for-15 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line.

His lone three-pointer came on one of six attempts. Murrell scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting in the opener against Houston, then added five points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals against Minnesota.

His best scoring night came against Oklahoma City, when he posted nine points and two steals in just under 17 minutes. He made two of three shots and both free throws in Denver’s 106-103 win. Murrell has only two turnovers in 55 minutes.

None of the three entered Summer League with a guaranteed NBA job. Every possession is a chance to earn a training camp invite, a two-way contract or a spot in the G League.

Dia’s size and scoring touch have stood out for New Orleans. Pedulla has shown he can run an offense. Murrell has offered efficient scoring and solid perimeter defense.