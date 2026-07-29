Ole Miss Basketball Embraces Competition Before First Summer Test

If there’s a theme for Ole Miss basketball this summer ahead of its foreign tour to Puerto Rico, it isn’t hype or predictions or talk about rankings. It’s something a lot simpler: prove it to coach.

That’s how Seton Hall transfer Budd Clark described the upcoming Puerto Rico trip, and it’s the clearest window into what this offseason has actually been about.

“It gives us a chance to see where we are as a team. We’ll get to show what we’ve been working on in practice and continue coming together as a group,” Clark said after Monday’s practice. “It also gives everybody an opportunity to show the coaches where they are individually.”

That’s what this summer has and will continue to be all about.

Ole Miss has a roster full of players with something to prove.

Transfers trying to show they belong, freshmen trying to show they’re ready, and returners trying to show they can take on bigger roles.

Seven weeks of practices have been competitive, physical and crowded. Nobody’s coasting. Nobody’s guaranteed anything.

And that’s exactly how Chris Beard wants it.

Internal competition has shaped everything

Both Clark and Patton Pinkins spoke Monday about how hard practices have been. Pinkins talked about “hard fouls” and guys “diving for loose balls.” Clark said the freshmen have taken “big jumps.”

That doesn’t happen in a laid‑back gym. It happens in a room where everyone knows they’re being evaluated every day.

That’s internal competition. Not the kind that divides a roster, but the kind that forces everyone to raise their level because the guy behind them is pushing just as hard.

Puerto Rico is more than a foreign tour

Most summer exhibition trips are treated like a bonus. A chance to travel, play a couple games, and get a head start on chemistry. Ole Miss isn’t talking about it that way.

Clark framed it as a checkpoint.

“We get to see where we’re at,” Clark said. “Everybody gets to prove where they’re at in the sense of proving it to coach.”

That’s why these games matter more than typical summer exhibitions. Beard will use this trip to evaluate things like rotations, toughness, communication, and who can handle older, professional players.

It’s not entirely about the final score. It’s about who competes, who adapts, and who looks ready for SEC play.

Pinkins echoed the same idea.

“We’re really just trying to get the team better. We’re in Week 7 now, and we’ve been going against each other every week. It’ll be good to play against some professional players,” Pinkins said. “It’ll also be good for team bonding and getting to know the coaches and players better. That’ll help us in the future, especially when we get into SEC play.”

Older opponents expose weaknesses faster than any practice can. They force players to show whether their summer improvements translate when the physicality jumps a level.

Everyone has something to prove

Ole Miss is treating Puerto Rico like the first real test of everything they’ve built — the competitiveness, the chemistry, the physicality, the leadership. Beard wants to see who’s ready now, not later. The players know it. And they’re embracing it.

This isn’t a vacation. It’s an audition.

And for a roster full of players with something to prove, it’s exactly the kind of summer they needed.