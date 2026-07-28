Ole Miss Treating Puerto Rico Trip as a Measuring Stick, Not a Vacation

Ole Miss is heading to Puerto Rico next week, and if you listen to the players, you don’t hear anything about beaches or sightseeing.

You hear a team that’s ready to stop beating up on each other and finally find out what all this summer work looks like against someone else.

“Summer has been going well. All the guys are really close with each other, both on and off the court. We’re getting along really well,” Seton Hall transfer Budd Clark said after Monday’s practice.

That closeness has come from seven straight weeks of competing only against teammates. It’s been physical, competitive and repetitive in the way summer basketball usually is. At some point, you need a different opponent to show you what’s real and what still needs work.

“It’ll be good to play against some professional players,” sophomore guard Patton Pinkins said. “We’re really just trying to get the team better.”

Pinkins didn’t sugarcoat what the practices have been like.

“This team plays really hard. Every single day has been a battle,” Pinkins said. “There have been hard fouls and guys diving for loose balls.”

That’s the backdrop for Puerto Rico. A team that’s already leaning into physicality now gets to test it against older, stronger players who won’t care about Ole Miss’ roster turnover or summer chemistry. They’ll hit back. They’ll challenge the freshmen. They’ll expose whatever isn’t ready yet.

“We’re going to try to get everybody some playing time. We’re going to look at some different rotations, so everybody will have an opportunity on the court,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “We could possibly play a Puerto Rican professional team that just finished playing in the playoffs, or we could play a combination of players.”

Clark sees the trip as a chance for accountability.

“It gives everybody an opportunity to show the coaches where they are individually,” Clark said.

That’s the part that stands out. No one is talking about the trip like a reward. They’re talking about it like a checkpoint. A measuring stick. A chance to prove something to Chris Beard now instead of waiting until November.

“We get to see where we are as a team,” Clark said. “We’ll get to show what we’ve been working on in practice.”

Pinkins echoed the same idea.

“I think Puerto Rico will be a good test for us,” Pinkins said. “Playing against some older guys will help us prepare for SEC play.”

Even the newcomers feel it. Clark said the freshmen have made “big jumps,” but Puerto Rico is where they find out how real those jumps are.

The returning players, such as Pinkins, Ilias Kamardine and Zach Day, have taken steps forward too. They’ve become the early leaders of a roster that’s still learning each other.

“We have leaders. Me, I think I’m a leader. I think Pat’s coming into a leader. Ilias, he’s a leader, and Zach,” Clark said.

That leadership will matter on a trip like this. So will the chemistry they keep mentioning. They’ve been going out to dinner, hanging out on weekends, spending time together away from basketball.

“We all get along and enjoy spending time together,” Clark said.

But chemistry only goes so far without competition. That’s why Puerto Rico matters. It’s the first real test of everything they’ve built — the physicality, the leadership, the closeness, the seven weeks of grinding through summer workouts.

Ole Miss isn’t treating this like a vacation. They’re treating it like the first chance to find out who they are.

And if the physical edge they keep talking about shows up the way they expect, this trip might tell us more about the Rebels than any preseason ranking ever could.