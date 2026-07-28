Chris Beard Adds an Important International Voice to Ole Miss’ Staff

Ole Miss hasn’t announced anything yet, but OM Spirit’s Zach Berry reported that Petar Aleksić is joining Chris Beard’s staff.

It’s the kind of news that can slip past people in late July, especially when it doesn’t come with a splashy graphic or a hype video. But if you look a little closer, this might be one of the more useful hires Beard has made.

Aleksić isn’t just another assistant filling a vacancy. He’s someone who has lived almost every version of international basketball. He played across Yugoslavia, Hungary, Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Then he coached his way to a pile of trophies in Switzerland and even worked with Beard on the Swiss national team more than a decade ago.

That’s a résumé you don’t stumble into by accident. And it fits what Ole Miss is building.

The Rebels have leaned heavily into international experience this offseason. Ilias Kamardine is back. Ben Henshall just signed after spending years in the professional world overseas. Mojave King is still on the board as a possible addition. That’s a lot of players who grew up in systems that don’t look exactly like SEC basketball.

College basketball is faster. It’s more physical. It’s chaotic in ways that European leagues aren’t. Guards get bumped off their spots. Bigs get challenged at the rim every possession. Teams run actions that force you to make decisions in half a second. Even talented international players need time to adjust.

Aleksić can help shorten that curve.

He’s coached pros. He’s coached teenagers. He’s coached national teams. He understands how international players think, how they process the game and how they respond to coaching.

That matters when you’re trying to get someone like Henshall comfortable in a system he’s never played in. It matters when you’re trying to help Kamardine take the next step. And if King ends up in Oxford, it’ll matter even more.

Ole Miss also needed stability after losing Wes Flanigan and Bob Donewald. Aleksić brings that, but he also brings something Beard didn’t have before: a voice on staff who can speak the basketball language of the guys Ole Miss is relying on.

It’s easy to overlook hires like this because they don’t come with instant recruiting buzz or a big-name reputation. But sometimes the best moves are the ones that make your roster better without anyone noticing right away.

Aleksić fits that description. And if Ole Miss gets the most out of its international core this season, this hire will look even smarter in hindsight.