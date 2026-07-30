Ole Miss’ Returning Core Prepares Newcomers for Their First Real Test

For all the talk about newcomers, transfers, roster movement and summer additions, the most important part of Ole Miss’ offseason might be the three players who didn’t go anywhere.

Every time someone has talked about leadership, toughness or setting the tone, the same names come up: Patton Pinkins, Ilias Kamardine and Zach Day. They’re the continuity piece on a team that’ll end up with at least 10 new transfers, and they’ve quietly become the backbone of everything Ole Miss is trying to build.

Pinkins didn’t hesitate when asked who leads this team.

“Zach and Ilias were obviously here last year, and they’re leaders,” Pinkins said after a practice earlier this week. “They’ve been really vocal, so I’ve been trying to pick their brains.”

That’s the value of returners. They’ve lived SEC basketball. They’ve taken the hits, made the mistakes, learned the pace and figured out what it takes to survive the league. And now they’re the ones guiding a roster full of freshmen, transfers and first‑year players who haven’t experienced any of that yet.

Clark sees it too.

“All the guys that returned, Ilias, Pat, Zach, they all took good jumps,” Clark said. “We have leaders. Me, I think I’m a leader. I think Pat’s coming into a leader. Ilias, he’s a leader, and Zach.”

That’s not just praise but an acknowledgment of how much the returning players matter in a summer like this.

Ole Miss has been physical, competitive and crowded at practice. Hard fouls. Diving for loose balls. Freshmen trying to prove they belong. Transfers trying to prove they fit. In that kind of environment, someone has to set the standard.

Pinkins says the returners have done exactly that.

“This team plays really hard. Every single day has been a battle,” Pinkins said.

They’re the ones who know what SEC physicality feels like. They’re the ones who know what Chris Beard expects. They’re the ones who can tell a freshman when he’s doing something right or wrong because they’ve already lived it.

And that’s why their leadership is so important heading into Puerto Rico.

The foreign tour isn’t just a trip. It’s the first real test of everything Ole Miss has built this summer. It’s the first time the newcomers will face older, professional players. It’s the first time Beard will see how this roster responds when the competition isn’t wearing the same practice jersey.

Pinkins knows how valuable that will be.

“I think Puerto Rico will be a good test for us,” he said. “Playing against some older guys will help us prepare for SEC play.”

The returners will be the ones steadying the group when the physicality gets increased. They’ll be the ones communicating on the floor. They’ll be the ones showing the newcomers how to handle mistakes, how to adjust, how to compete when the game gets uncomfortable.

They’re the continuity on a roster built through turnover. They’re the tone‑setters. They’re the players everyone else keeps mentioning for a reason.

Ole Miss added plenty of talent this offseason. But the backbone of the program is still the trio that stayed.