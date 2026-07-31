One Quote Shows How Much Ole Miss Recruiting Has Changed

If you want a snapshot of how far Ole Miss has come on the recruiting trail, you do not have to look at rankings or visit lists or summer camp buzz.

You can just listen to what elite prospects are saying. And this week, one of the top wide receivers in the 2028 class said something that fits perfectly with the way Ole Miss has been trending.

David Thomas, a Rivals300 receiver who has been a standout at Stillwater High in Oklahoma, is transferring to Knoxville Catholic for his junior season. That move puts him squarely in SEC territory and a lot closer to Oxford than he was before. But the distance is not the part that stands out. The quote is.

Here is what Thomas told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about Ole Miss:

“I can speak for a lot of recruits in the country. I think Ole Miss is one of those schools when you were a kid you just look at it like, ‘Wow … I’d love to play there,’” Thomas told Rivals. “Coach (L’Damian) Washington and Coach (Donte) Moncrief have done a really good job staying in touch, even if we’re so far away. They now know I’m about to come out there. It just gives him the extra edge to recruit me just a little harder.”

That is the kind of thing blue‑chip recruits used to say about Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and LSU. Now they are saying it about Ole Miss. And they are saying it without being prompted, without being on campus, and without the Rebels being the closest school to home.

That is what a rising recruiting powerhouse looks like.

Thomas is ranked No. 186 overall in the 2028 class and No. 29 among wide receivers. He is the type of player who will have every major program involved by the time he is a senior.

Tennessee is already pushing hard, and Thomas has deep connections there. But Ole Miss being mentioned in the same breath isn’t something that would have happened a 10-15 years ago.

It is happening now because Ole Miss has built real momentum. The staff has stacked wins with 2025 and 2026 prospects. They have landed national recruits at premium positions. They have turned wide receiver recruiting into one of their strongest selling points (having great NFL players like DK Metcalf and AJ Brown help with that).

And they have created a brand that resonates with players who grew up watching college football from all over the country.

Thomas moving to Knoxville does not guarantee anything for Ole Miss. It does not make the Rebels the favorite. But it does make it easier for him to get to Oxford, and it reinforces the idea that Ole Miss is firmly in the mix for the kind of prospects who change a class.

Quotes like Thomas’ are not accidental.

They are the latest sign that Ole Miss is no longer just competing for elite recruits.

The Rebels are becoming one of the programs elite recruits talk about.