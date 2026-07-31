Ole Miss Staying in the Mix for Oregon Commit Tae Walden

Tae Walden committed to Oregon on July 1, but the recruitment never really stops for a Top100 athlete. And according to 247Sports’ Tom Loy, the Collierville, Tenn., star is expected to make a few gameday visits this fall that do not involve the Ducks.

One of those trips is reportedly set for Oxford on Sept. 19 when Ole Miss hosts LSU.

For anyone who has followed this recruitment, that part should not raise eyebrows. Ole Miss made Walden’s final cut before he picked Oregon, and the Rebels have stayed involved. More importantly, that LSU game is shaping up to be one of the biggest atmospheres of the season. If you are a national recruit with the ability to get in the building, you go. that’s not a bad thing.

Walden is one of the premier prospects in the 2027 class. He is ranked No. 56 nationally by 247Sports and No. 67 in the industry composite. Oregon earned his commitment over a long list of national offers, and the Ducks feel good about keeping him locked in. They expect him in Eugene multiple times this fall, and he is already fired up to watch his future teammates.

Loy reported that Walden is also expected to visit Ohio State and Miami.

“He is expected in Columbus to watch Ohio State play, Miami to watch the Hurricanes in action, and Oxford to watch Ole Miss host LSU on Sept. 19,” Loy wrote.

Loy also noted that distance could eventually become a factor and that Tennessee remains a program to watch.

“I do believe that the distance from home could eventually play a factor, and if he eventually landed somewhere in SEC country, I genuinely wouldn’t be shocked,” Loy wrote.

Whether Ole Miss can flip Walden is anyone’s guess. These things take time, and they usually take multiple visits. The Rebels will have other flip targets in the coming months, and Walden will not be the only national recruit in Oxford for that LSU game.

But if he shows up, it will be worth tracking. Not because it signals anything definitive, but because elite prospects tend to show up to elite games. And Ole Miss hosting LSU on Sept. 19 fits that description.