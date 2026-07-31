Alabama Exhibition Will Reveal How Far Ole Miss Has Come

If you listened to Ole Miss players talk earlier this week after practice, you might have noticed a theme.

Every answer, no matter the question, eventually circled back to the same idea: they want to be tested. They want to see where they stand. They want to play someone older, tougher, more physical, someone who isn’t wearing the same practice jersey.

That’s why the upcoming fall exhibition against Alabama (October 15) feels like perfect timing.

Ole Miss has spent seven straight weeks beating up on each other. It’s been competitive in a way that only summer basketball can be, but even the players admit there’s a limit to how much you can learn when the opponent is always your teammate. At some point you grow tired of facing the same players in practice ever day.

“It gives everybody an opportunity to show the coaches where they are individually,” Seton Hall transfer Budd Clark said.

That was Clark talking about the team’s trip to Puerto Rico, but the same logic applies here. An exhibition against Alabama isn’t just a preseason scrimmage. It’s a measuring stick. It’s a chance to see how all the summer progress holds up against a real SEC opponent, even if the game doesn’t count.

And Ole Miss wants that.

“We get to see where we’re at,” Clark said. “We’ll get to show what we’ve been working on in practice.”

Alabama will force that issue. Nate Oats’ teams play fast, physical and aggressive. They test your conditioning, your communication, your toughness and your discipline. They expose mistakes quickly. They don’t let you hide weaknesses. For a roster full of newcomers, that’s exactly the kind of early challenge Chris Beard wants.

“It was a unique opportunity,” Beard said about the fall exhibition against Alabama. “We’re playing one of the top teams in college basketball in a tough environment. There’s no way around it. It’s going to be a road game.”

Pinkins said the team has been preparing for physicality all summer.

“This team plays really hard. Every single day has been a battle,” Pinkins said. “There have been hard fouls and guys diving for loose balls.”

That’s the identity Ole Miss is trying to build. And an exhibition against Alabama gives Beard a chance to see how real that identity is. It also gives the players a chance to prove themselves in a way that summer practices can’t replicate.

That’s what makes this exhibition valuable.

It’s not about the score. It’s not about bragging rights. It’s about evaluation. It’s about accountability. It’s about seeing who competes when the lights come on and the opponent isn’t familiar.

Ole Miss wants to be uncomfortable now, not later. Beard wants to know who he can trust. The players want to prove where they stand.

A fall exhibition against Alabama does all of that in one night.

And for a team that’s spent the entire summer asking for real tests, this one arrives right on schedule.