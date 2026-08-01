Top-20 Guard Jalen Davis Planning September Trip to Oxford

Ole Miss has been busy on the trail this summer, and the Rebels are now in line to host one of the biggest names in the 2027 class.

According to multiple reports, five‑star combo guard Jalen Davis is planning to make an official visit to Oxford this September, adding another blue‑chip target to the Rebels’ fall calendar.

Davis is the No. 16 overall recruit in the country and the No. 3 combo guard in the class. He’s also Washington’s top prospect, fresh off leading Bremerton High to a second straight 2A state championship.

His numbers last season were the kind that make you double‑check the box score: 30 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 5.8 steals per game. That production earned him Gatorade Washington Player of the Year and put him firmly on every major program’s radar.

His visit schedule reflects that. Davis has official trips set for Iowa on Oct. 3, UCLA on Oct. 16 and Gonzaga on Nov. 7.

He’s also planning September visits with Stanford and Ole Miss, which gives the Rebels a real chance to get him on campus before the rest of the blue bloods cycle through.

And the interest makes sense. Davis has been one of the most talked‑about guards on the summer circuit.

Rivals’ Jamie Shaw praised his versatility, saying Davis has positional size, can play on or off the ball, and has the kind of length and speed that puts pressure on defenses in transition. Shaw also noted Davis’ shooting ability and the upside he still has as he continues to refine his reads and footwork.

For Ole Miss, getting a September visit from a player like that is meaningful.

It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it shows the Rebels are in the conversation with the type of prospects who can anchor a class. Davis is already taking visits to programs with long recruiting histories and national reach.

The fact that Ole Miss is on that list says plenty about how the staff is operating right now.

There’s still a long way to go in Davis’ recruitment, and his fall schedule will be packed.

But getting him to Oxford early in the process is the kind of step that keeps Ole Miss in the mix for a player who checks every box.