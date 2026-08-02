Ole Miss Football Preseason Practice Preview: Offensive Line

Fall camp always features important position battles and this year is no different for Ole Miss.

The Rebels’ offensive line has a couple major question marks but has a big group, a veteran group, and a group that’s been pieced together through high school recruiting, junior college stops and a steady stream of transfers.

Some of these guys have played a lot of football, some are still trying to carve out a role, and a few are just getting their first taste of college camp. It’s a deep room with plenty of competition, and the staff will spend August sorting out who fits where and how the line might look in the season opener against Louisville.

The interior three positions are already set, based on all three starters from last season back in Oxford. Delano Townsend, Brycen Sanders and Patrick Kutas are all expected to maintain their starter status.

The two tackle spots are more of a question, though. Terez Davis has drawn rave reviews from coach Pete Golding and seems to be in line to start at either left or right tackle. The other spot is wide open and there are plenty of candidates to fill in.

Here’s a closer look at every offensive lineman on the roster heading into camp.

Ole Miss Offensive Linemen

#50 Troy Everett, Senior

H/W: 6-foot-3, 315 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred from Oklahoma ahead of the 2026 season after beginning his college career at Appalachian State.

#51 Delano Townsend, Junior

H/W: 6-foot-4, 330 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred from UAB in January 2025 after playing 12 games with 11 starts across two seasons for the Blazers.

#52 Cooper Johnson, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-6, 330 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred from Iowa Western Community College.

#53 Trey Nightingale, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-0, 265 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Joined the Ole Miss program as a non-scholarship player before the 2024 season.

#55 Terez Davis, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-4, 300 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred from Maryland before the 2025 season after appearing in 10 games with two starts as a freshman.

#56 Mason Waddle, Freshman

H/W: 5-foot-11, 250 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Joined Ole Miss as a preferred walk-on and member of the 2024-25 signing class.

#57 Carius Curne, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-5, 330 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred from LSU ahead of the 2026 season after spending his freshman year with the Tigers.

#61 Tommy Kinsler IV, Junior

H/W: 6-foot-6, 350 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred from Miami ahead of the 2026 season.

#62 Brycen Sanders, Junior

H/W: 6-foot-5, 315 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Signed with Ole Miss as part of the 2022-23 recruiting class and enrolled early.

#65 Connor Howes, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-6, 315 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Signed with Ole Miss as part of the 2024-25 recruiting class and enrolled early.

#67 Kane Mankins, Freshman

H/W: 6-foot-4, 245 lbs.

#69 Joe Koury, Sophomore

H/W: 5-foot-10, 280 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Joined the program as a non-scholarship player before the 2024 season.

#70 Jalan Chapman, Freshman

H/W: 6-foot-3, 315 lbs.

#71 Emanuel Faulkner, Freshman

H/W: 6-foot-6, 305 lbs.

#75 Patrick Kutas, Senior

H/W: 6-foot-6, 315 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred from Arkansas in January 2025 after appearing in 26 games with 13 starts across three seasons.

#76 John Wayne Oliver, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-5, 310 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Signed with Ole Miss as part of the 2023-24 recruiting class.

#77 Enoch Wangoy, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-7, 350 lbs.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred from Florida ahead of the 2026 season.

#79 Roman Womack, Sophomore