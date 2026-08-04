Ole Miss Football Preseason Practice Preview: Tight Ends

The 2026 college football season will officially be underway for Ole Miss in less than 48 hours.

Preseason practices begin Thursday and the preseason hype is starting to reach its crescendo. The Rebels were ranked No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday, the first major preseason top 25 ranking to be released.

We can expect to see similar results in the other preseason rankings which solidifies the expectations for Ole Miss this season. At a minimum, a berth in the College Football Playoff.

To live up to those expectations, Ole Miss will need improvements across the board. That includes today’s position preview, the tight ends.

The Rebels’ tight ends weren’t major impact players last season. But Caleb Odom was used more as a wide receiver and Luke Hasz was still recovering from an injury early in the season. They had combined two touchdown catches.

Odom and Hasz are back for 2026, but they’re not alone. Here’s a look at every tight end on the Ole Miss roster.

Ole Miss Tight Ends

#4 Caleb Odom, Junior

H/W: 6-foot-5, 240 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): Appeared in 15 games and recorded 19 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

How arrived in Oxford: Played his freshman season at Alabama in 2024 before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season.

#9 Luke Hasz, Senior

H/W: 6-foot-2, 240 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): Appeared in 12 games and caught three passes for 28 yards and one touchdown.

How arrived in Oxford: Played two seasons at Arkansas before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season.

#42 Jack Harper, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-4, 245 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): No statistics recorded.

How arrived in Oxford: Joined the Ole Miss program as a non-scholarship player before the 2024 season after playing at Oxford High School.

#80 Hayden Bradley, Freshman (RS)

H/W: 6-foot-4, 245 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): No statistics recorded.

How arrived in Oxford: Signed with Ole Miss as a member of the 2024-25 signing class and enrolled early before the 2025 season.

#82 Michael Smith, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-4, 260 lbs.

2025 Stats (South Carolina): Appeared in four games with one start and caught two passes for 20 yards.

How arrived in Oxford: Played at South Carolina in 2024 and the first half of the 2025 season before entering the transfer portal and joining Ole Miss ahead of 2026.

#86 Brady Prieskorn, Sophomore

H/W: 6-foot-5, 245 lbs.

2025 Stats (Michigan): Appeared in three games at tight end and on special teams but did not record an offensive statistic.

How arrived in Oxford: Spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Michigan before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2026 season.

#87 Wyatt Smalley, Junior