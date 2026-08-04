Ole Miss Football Preseason Practice Preview: Wide Receivers

Two nights of sleep is all that separates us until Ole Miss football takes to the field for its first preseason practice of the 2026 season.

Plenty of eyes will be on the Rebels’ offensive units as it prepares for its first season without Lane Kiffin and a new offensive coordinator in John David Baker. Fortunately for the Ole Miss, that transition shouldn’t be too difficult with stars Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy in the backfield, an offensive line returning a core of All-SEC linemen and a receiver corps filled with veterans and freshman capable being significant contributors.

Ole Miss has to replace a couple of starters from last year’s playoff team, most notably De’Zhaun Stribling who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.

But there are options galore for Baker to use in what’s expected to be another fast-paced, high-flying offense. That’s the type of offense that requires a platoon of receivers to come in and out of games.

Here’s a breakdown of the wide receivers Ole Miss has on its roster.

Ole Miss Wide Receivers

#0 Johntay Cook II, Senior

H/W: 5-foot-11, 190 lbs.

2025 Stats (Syracuse): 45 receptions for 549 yards and two touchdowns; one carry for 18 yards.

How arrived in Oxford: Played at Texas in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Syracuse for the 2025 season. Transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2026 season.

#1 Deuce Alexander, Junior

H/W: 6-foot-0, 180 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): Appeared in 15 games and recorded 44 receptions for 684 yards and two touchdowns. Added 19 carries for 122 yards.

How arrived in Oxford: Played two seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season.

#3 Caleb Cunningham, Freshman (RS)

H/W: 6-foot-1, 210 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): Appeared in three games and caught one pass for 19 yards.

How arrived in Oxford: Signed with as a member of the 2024-25 signing class and was the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi.

#7 Traylon Ray, Junior (RS)

H/W: 6-foot-2, 195 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): No statistics recorded.

How arrived in Oxford: Played two seasons at West Virginia, appearing in 22 games with 14 starts, before transferring to Ole Miss in January 2025.

#11 Horatio Fields, Senior

H/W: 6-foot-2, 210 lbs.

2025 Stats (Auburn): Appeared in four games with one start and caught 12 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown before suffering a season-ending injury.

How arrived in Oxford: Began his career at Wake Forest, transferred to Auburn for the 2025 season and joined Ole Miss ahead of the 2026 season.

#12 Izaiah Hartrup, Senior

H/W: 5-foot-11, 180 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): Appeared in 15 games and caught three passes for 21 yards and one touchdown. Also returned six kickoffs for 114 yards and two punts for six yards.

How arrived in Oxford: Played four seasons at Southern Illinois before transferring to Ole Miss prior to the 2024 season.

#15 Darrell Gill Jr., Senior

H/W: 6-foot-1, 185 lbs.

2025 Stats (Syracuse): Appeared in 12 games and recorded 32 receptions for 506 yards and five touchdowns. Added one carry for one yard.

How arrived in Oxford: Played three seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2026 season.

#22 Cameron Miller, Sophomore

H/W: 5-foot-10, 180 lbs.

2025 Stats (Kentucky): Appeared in eight games with four starts and caught 13 passes for 141 yards.

How arrived in Oxford: Played his freshman season at Kentucky before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of 2026.

#24 Case Thomas, Freshman

H/W: 6-foot-2, 200 lbs.

2025 Stats (Madison-Ridgeland Academy): Recorded 67 receptions for 1,215 yards while helping MRA finish 9-2 and reach the MAIS Class 4A Division I semifinals.

#27 Kervin Johnson Jr., Freshman

H/W: 6-foot-2, 200 lbs.

2025 Stats (Tioga): Helped Tioga finish 9-3 during his senior season.

#29 William Jones, Freshman

H/W: 6-foot-1, 180 lbs.

2025 Stats (Briarcrest Christian): Appeared in 11 games and caught 38 passes for 792 yards and 15 touchdowns.

#47 Anthony Aguirre, Senior

H/W: 6- foot-4, 215 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): No statistics recorded.

How arrived in Oxford: Transferred to Ole Miss after previously playing at College of the Redwoods.

#81 Samari Reed, Freshman (RS)

H/W: 6-foot-2, 200 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): No statistics recorded.

#83 Levi Blount, Freshman (RS)

H/W: 6-foot-0, 190 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): No statistics recorded.

#84 Dillon Alfred, Freshman (RS)

H/W: 5-foot-11, 175 lbs.

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): Appeared in three games and caught one pass for 26 yards.

#85 Isaiah Spencer, Senior

H/W: 6-foot-2, 205 lbs.

2025 Stats (Virginia Tech): Appeared in all 12 games with five starts and caught 14 passes for 194 yards. Returned 12 punts for 88 yards and two kickoffs for 29 yards.

How arrived in Oxford: Played at Jackson State in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Virginia Tech for the 2025 season. Joined Ole Miss ahead of 2026.

#88 Jase Mathews, Freshman

H/W: 6-foot-2, 190 lbs.

2025 Stats (Greene County): Ended his high school career with 129 receptions for 2,178 yards and 22 touchdowns.

#89 Dylan Davis, Junior