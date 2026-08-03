Mel Kiper Jr. Sees First-Round Potential in Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss has been talked about a lot this offseason.

From his legal fight with the NCAA to be eligible to play this season to a preseason Heisman campaign, Chambliss has been a popular player this offseason. He might be just as popular next offseason but for different reasons.

If Chambliss can put up a 2026 season like he did in 2025, Chambliss won’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the NFL Draft next April.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. laid out the conversation in a way that cuts right to the heart of his draft profile on First Draft.

Two things always come up with Chambliss: his age and his size. Neither is ideal on paper, and neither is going to change. But neither is the kind of fatal flaw that keeps a quarterback from going in the first round if everything else checks out.

And with Chambliss, almost everything else does.

Kiper kept coming back to the same traits that made Chambliss one of the best stories in college football last season. The poise. The instincts. The way he handled every stage like he had been there before.

“Yeah, and the clutch, and I think that’s where I look at Trinidad, and nothing phases him,” Kiper said while revealing his top five quarterback prospects for the next NFL Draft. “You go to the Ferris State, and he had to wait, and he got his opportunity, and look what he did, and it goes to Ole Miss, and, you know, he’s there to be the backup, gets his chance, look what he was able to do.”

That’s the part of Chambliss’ evaluation that matters most. He didn’t just survive the jump from Division II to the SEC. He looked like he had been playing in the league for years. Kiper called him instinctive, and that’s the right word.

“He never flinches. I mean, that’s the thing about Trinidad Chambliss, and he is a guy, I would look at the word instinctive. We haven’t used that,” Kiper said. “He’s instinctive because he knows when to run. He knows when to just, hey, bide his time and drive the ball down the field. He doesn’t flinch.”

That’s what NFL teams want to see. Chambliss didn’t rely on one trick. He didn’t win games with just his legs or just his arm. He won because he understood situations, adjusted to defenses and made the right play at the right time.

“He’s got supreme confidence in that arm,” Kiper said. “He’s accurate. Like I said, when he needed to make big throws and key gains, he did.”

The age question is real. Chambliss will turn 24 this month and enter the NFL as a 25‑year‑old rookie. Kiper mentioned it, but he didn’t treat it like a deal‑breaker.

“On August 24th he’ll be, right? Which means he’ll be a 25‑year‑old rookie coming in, but I’ll tell you, he’ll have played a lot of football,” Kiper said.

The size question is real too. Chambliss isn’t the prototype. He’s not 6‑3 or 6‑4, and Kiper acknowledged that.

“He deserves to be way up there. The only thing, there’s only one thing, really, if you say what’s lacking is the ideal size, right?” Kiper said. “That’s it, everything else from the ability to make any throw, to be accurate and precise, to be able to do things with his legs when he has to and just compete, and, I mean, he was, I thought he took college football by storm last year.”

That’s the point. If the only real knock is height, you’re doing fine. Plenty of quarterbacks have succeeded without checking every box on the measurables sheet. What matters is whether you can play, and Chambliss has already shown he can.

Kiper even said he texted an NFL general manager during this past season to get a feel for Chambliss’ stock.

“And I remember texting an NFL GM during the season,” Kiper recalled. “I said, where do you think Trinidad, because I was thinking maybe first round. He said, no, not first round, but, you know, we’re down the line, day two. So that was after last year.”

That was after last year. After the season where Chambliss came out of nowhere, took over the Ole Miss offense and led the Rebels to two playoff wins. If he does it again, the conversation changes.

“Give him another year, like I said, without (De’Zhaun) Stribling, we’ll see what he can do,” Kiper said.

That’s the challenge. Chambliss has to prove he can replicate his success with a new crop of receivers, with more pressure, and with every defense building its game plan around him. Kiper thinks he can handle it.

“You think about what he showed last year with, I guess you could say the eyes weren’t on him, the pressure was. Now it’s more like we know who he is,” Kiper said. “The expectations are now rising. Will he be able to deal with it? I think he will be.”

I think he will too. And here’s my own opinion: if Chambliss has another season like he did in 2025, he’ll be a first‑round pick next April. The age won’t matter. The size won’t matter. The tape will.

Chambliss already proved he can take college football by storm.

Now he gets a chance to prove he can do it twice.