Keaton Thomas has the kind of role that could define Ole Miss’ defense

Earlier this week, we debuted a new sports talk show that doesn’t have an official name, yet, but you can view the debut episode here and the second here.

The show will continue, but there’s a topic to revisit because of some news today.

Ole Miss linebacker Keaton Thomas named to the preseason watch list for the 42nd annual Butkus Award, the award presented to the nation’s top collegiate linebacker.

He was also my pick for the Ole Miss newcomer that needs to have the biggest impact this season.

The reasoning for both is solid. Thomas participated in spring drills after transferring from Baylor. He spent two seasons with the Bears, starting 25 games and totaling 217 tackles, 14.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and six pass breakups.

Thomas is also picking up plenty of preseason All-SEC and All-America selections, too.

That’s why Thomas is on this year’s Butkus Award watchlist. But why he’s the newest Rebel that needs to make an impact isn’t exactly based on stats.

For Ole Miss to reach its goal of winning a national championship, it has to play better than it did a year ago. One of the biggest weaknesses was the rush defense that ranked No. 69 in the nation.

The Rebels have to be better at stopping the run and they know it. Pete Golding has said it with his words and actions. Look at the players signed from the transfer portal like Luke Ferrelli, Jaheim Oatis and Thomas.

There was a clear intention to get bigger, better and deeper in the tackle box. That’s what the Rebels did and we’re less than three weeks away from finding out if it works.

To be fair, as far as the question about which newcomer needs to be the most impactful, you could choose any one of Ferrelli, Oatis and Thomas. But I went with Thomas because I think he’s the one that will have another 100 tackle season (something he’s done three times) and be a force in the middle of the defense.

“I want to be a sideline-to-sideline guy. I can go to the field and cover, and I can go into the boundary and cover,” Thomas said after the team’s first preseason practice. “Whatever you need, I’m going to get it done.”

Ole Miss will need Thomas to do a lot of things to reach its goals. If that happens, don’t be surprised to see Thomas raise the Butkus Trophy too.