Ole Miss soccer looks to carry strong start onto the road

Ole Miss didn’t waste any time setting a tone in its season opener. Now the Rebels get their first chance to see how that form travels.

On Sunday, Ole Miss heads to Lafayette for a 1 p.m. matchup with Louisiana, a program the Rebels have historically handled well.

Ole Miss is 7-0 all-time against the Ragin’ Cajuns, including last year’s meeting in Oxford.

But early-season road trips have a way of revealing things you don’t always see at home, and this one comes with plenty to watch.

Ole Miss opened the 2026 season with a steady 1-0 win over Murray State on Wednesday.

The Rebels controlled the match from start to finish, outshooting the Racers 22-4 and piling up a 10-1 edge in corner kicks.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute when Katie Ramsden scored her first goal of the season off a pass from Sarah Granno. It was the sixth goal of Ramsden’s career and a reminder of how valuable she can be in tight matches.

The opener also gave Ole Miss fans their first look at a roster full of new faces. Twelve newcomers made their debut, including 10 transfers and two freshmen.

One of those newcomers, midfielder Isabella Pontieri, already landed on the Hermann Trophy watch list. Several others, including Paxton Bock, Ava Ghoreishi, Audrey Shackelford, Jenna Studer and Alena Watts, were named to the SEC’s preseason watchlist.

And then there’s Taylor Prigge, who stepped right back into the starting goalkeeper role and delivered a shutout. She faced four shots and made one save, picking up where she left off after posting a .750 save percentage last season.

Louisiana, meanwhile, comes in with confidence after a 4-1 win over Southeastern Louisiana to open its season. The Ragin’ Cajuns scored 33 goals last year and return plenty of firepower.

Miku Kurihara and Carson Glenn each scored seven goals in 2025, and both were involved again in the opener. Glenn tallied two assists, while Kurihara found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Ally Allen made five saves in the win.

This is a team that likes to shoot, presses often and spreads its scoring around.

Ole Miss will need another composed performance from its back line, especially with Louisiana’s ability to generate chances in bunches.

It’s only the second match of the season, but it’s the first real test away from home.

Ole Miss looked organized and confident on Wednesday. Sunday will show how well that carries over on the road.