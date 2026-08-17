Ole Miss sees Horatio Fields pushing for a starting role

Every fall camp has a few players who are quietly impressive and bursts onto the scene in the season-opener.

Ole Miss, that guy is Horatio Fields. He wasn’t the flashiest transfer in the room when he arrived. He didn’t come with the same buzz Johntay Cook or Darrell Gill carried. But he’s earning something better than offseason hype. He’s earning trust.

On3’s Pete Nakos put Fields on his “20 under‑the‑radar transfers turning heads in fall camp” list Sunday, and the description fits perfectly.

Ole Miss believes it found a steal in the Auburn transfer, someone who can be a dependable option for Trinidad Chambliss. Fields had only 12 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown last season, but he’s already pushing for a spot in the starting rotation. That doesn’t happen by accident.

It happens because he’s been putting in the work and, as he put it, having fun doing it.

“Fall camp has been fun,” Fields said. “He pushes us to play with fast tempo, play fast and be smart, but also have fun while we’re out there. I can’t complain. We’re just out there doing what we need to do and executing.”

That’s the kind of quote you get from someone who feels settled. Fields isn’t trying to survive camp. He’s trying to thrive in it. And he’s doing it in an offense that rewards receivers who can think quickly, move cleanly and handle tempo without losing technique.

The offseason mattered, too. Fields didn’t show up in Oxford hoping things would magically click. He spent months sharpening the details.

“(Wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington) and I talked a lot about that,” he said. “Specifically, I worked on increasing my forearm strength and grip strength. I also worked on my top-end speed. I trained in a lot of different places, trying to make sure that with my size, I’m able to move at any level and stop and start at any time. It was really about finding ways to fine-tune my craft.”

That’s the profile of a player who knows exactly what he wants to be.

And Ole Miss is treating him like someone who can help right away. When a staff says a receiver is dependable, that’s not fluff.

That’s a signal.

It means he’s winning reps, winning trust and winning the small battles that decide who plays in September.