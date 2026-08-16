How former Ole Miss players fared in NFL preseason Week 1

As Ole Miss football continues to grow into a dominant blue blood program, the list of former Rebels in the NFL continues to grow.

More than 40 ex-Rebels are with NFL teams during the preseason. The first week of preseason games are in the books. Here’s how the former Ole Miss players fared this week.

NFL Preseason Week 1

Walter Nolen III, DE, Arizona Cardinals

Preseason stats: 2 solo tackles, 1 sack for 8 yards, 1 tackle for loss and 1 QB hit.

Harrison Wallace III, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Preseason stats: 1 reception for 9 yards on 2 targets.

Jayden Williams, OT, Arizona Cardinals

Preseason stats: Played 30 offensive snaps and 1 special-teams snap.

Wydett Williams Jr., S, Arizona Cardinals

Preseason stats: 1 solo defensive tackle and 1 assisted special-teams tackle.

Kenny Yeboah, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Preseason stats: Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before Arizona’s Aug. 13 game.

Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Atlanta Falcons

Preseason stats: Played; no targets or receptions recorded.

Diego Pounds, OT, Baltimore Ravens

Preseason stats: Played 14 offensive snaps and 1 special-teams snap.

Tavius Robinson, OLB, Baltimore Ravens

Preseason stats: Did not play.

Dayton Wade, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Preseason stats: 3 receptions for 24 yards on 4 targets; 1 carry for 1 yard; 1 punt return for 4 yards.

Nick Broeker, OG, Buffalo Bills

Preseason stats: Played; no traditional individual box-score stats.

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

Preseason stats: Played; no targets or receptions recorded.

Caden Prieskorn, TE, Carolina Panthers

Preseason stats: Played; no targets or receptions recorded.

Princely Umanmielen, OLB, Carolina Panthers

Preseason stats: 2 quarterback hits; no tackles or sacks recorded.

Jaylon Jones, CB, Chicago Bears

Preseason stats: Did not play.

Daijahn Anthony, S, Cincinnati Bengals

Preseason stats: 1 solo tackle.

Cedric Johnson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Preseason stats: 3 tackles, 2 solo and 1 assisted.

Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Cleveland Browns

Preseason stats: Did not play. Cleveland claimed Wright off waivers from Philadelphia on Aug. 11.

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Preseason stats: 2 receptions for 20 yards on 2 targets.

Sam Williams, OLB, Dallas Cowboys

Preseason stats: 2 assisted tackles.

Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos

Preseason stats: 1 reception for 24 yards on 3 targets.

D.J. Jones, DT, Denver Broncos

Preseason stats: Started and played; no tackles recorded.

Ulysses Bentley IV, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Preseason stats: 2 carries for 0 yards; 1 reception for 9 yards on 1 target.

Tahj Chambers, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Preseason stats: 4 tackles, 3 solo and 1 assisted.

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Preseason stats: Played 5 offensive snaps.

Trey Washington, S, Indianapolis Colts

Preseason stats: 3 tackles, 1 solo and 2 assisted.

Tre’ Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Preseason stats: Did not play.

Deane Leonard, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Preseason stats: 1 solo tackle.

Benito Jones, DT, Las Vegas Raiders

Preseason stats: Played 15 defensive snaps; no tackles recorded.

JJ Pegues, DT, Las Vegas Raiders

Preseason stats: 1 solo tackle.

A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots

Preseason stats: Did not play — held out along with several other veteran starters.

Ben Brown, OG/C, New England Patriots

Preseason stats: Started at center but left late in the first quarter with an injury and did not return.

John Saunders Jr., S, New England Patriots

Preseason stats: 1 interception.

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Chance Campbell, ILB, Philadelphia Eagles

Preseason stats: Did not play.

Kapena Gushiken, S, Philadelphia Eagles

Preseason stats: 3 solo defensive tackles; also recorded 2 special-teams tackles, 1 solo and 1 assisted.

Elijah Moore, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Preseason stats: 1 carry for 2 yards; no receptions recorded.

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Preseason stats: Did not play.

AJ Finley, S, Seattle Seahawks

Preseason stats: 1 solo tackle and 1 tackle for loss.

Jared Ivey, OLB, Seattle Seahawks

Preseason stats: 2 solo defensive tackles and 1 assisted special-teams tackle.

Chris Paul Jr., ILB, Seattle Seahawks

Preseason stats: Did not play.

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Watkins, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Preseason stats: 6 receptions for 59 yards on 10 targets.

Trey Amos, CB, Washington Commanders

Preseason stats: Did not play.

Laremy Tunsil, OT, Washington Commanders