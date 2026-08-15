Lane Kiffin calls out flaw in Class of 2022 eligibility ruling

Lane Kiffin isn’t exactly the coach Ole Miss fans line up to nod along with these days.

That’s just life in the SEC. Once you leave, every quote gets filtered through a different lens.

But earlier this week, he said something that cuts through all the noise, and it’s hard to argue with it no matter what colors you wear.

Before getting into the opinion part, here’s the full quote from Kiffin when he was asked about the Class of 2022 getting a fifth year without a transfer window:

“Obviously, not a very clean system right now of how that is. We just try to prepare. If it’s ruled that way and these guys can play and they can go everywhere, which I would think you have to. If someone’s going to rule them that they’re eligible to play, and they get the year back, the 2022s, in fairness to them, how could you possibly limit them? How can you make them go back to a place that they may not know coaches? The place may not want them. They may have moved on with numbers.

“So to make them go back to one specific place or even not be able to move within a conference, that can’t be fair and certainly, it doesn’t seem to be legal to be able to do to the kids, especially at a last minute like this. Where are they going to go? They’ve got to go to one place and that place doesn’t want them, or doesn’t even know them, in some circumstances.”

He’s right, even if he’s public enemy No. 1 in Oxford.

The injunction gave the Class of 2022 a fifth year. That’s a big ruling. But without a transfer portal window, the ruling is mostly for show. The number of players who can actually take advantage of it is tiny.

Think about it from the Ole Miss perspective.

If a player from that class wanted to come to Ole Miss, they can’t. They can only go back to the school they played for last year. And that school might not have a spot. The roster might be full. The staff might have changed.

That’s not a real choice. That’s a technicality dressed up as an opportunity.

Tennessee losing Edrees Farooq showed how fragile preseason plans can be. This ruling shows how fragile the NCAA’s logic still is. If you’re going to give players a year back, you have to give them a way to use it. Otherwise, it’s just a headline.

Kiffin’s point wasn’t complicated. It was common sense.

And for once, Ole Miss fans can agree with him without needing to hold their breath.