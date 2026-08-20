Door remains open for Zxavian Harris to return to Ole Miss

Zxavian Harris is reportedly headed into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to reporting from CBS Sports’ Matt Zeintz. It’s the biggest piece of news to come out of Wednesday’s temporary restraining order, which granted Harris and 15 other players an extra year of eligibility and the ability to explore their options for 2026.

Former Ole Miss star defensive lineman Zxavian Harris is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @CBSSports. Also hasn’t ruled out a return to Ole Miss, per sources. 6-foot-8, 330-pounder who was an All-SEC selection last season. pic.twitter.com/I3uqRs3XgN — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 19, 2026

And make no mistake, this is a real development. Harris played four seasons at Ole Miss, went undrafted in this year’s NFL Draft, signed with the New Orleans Saints in May and was waived in early August. Now he’s back in college football with a fifth year available and a chance to see what the market looks like.

Zeintz noted that Harris hasn’t ruled out a return to Ole Miss. Entering the portal doesn’t mean leaving for good. In this situation, it probably shouldn’t.

Harris plays a position where depth matters every single week. He’s not in an NFL training camp, and it stands to reason that the foot injury that slowed him earlier this year is either healed or close to it. If he wants to keep playing and keep developing, staying in college another season makes sense.

And if he wants to stay at Ole Miss, that would make sense too.

This is the same defense he played in last year. There’s no new playbook to learn and no scheme overhaul to adjust to. Harris was a major part of the Rebels’ run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal, starting all 15 games and finishing with 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. His best game came on the biggest stage, when he posted 10 tackles against Georgia in the CFP Quarterfinal.

He’s been productive every season he’s been in Oxford. He’s experienced. He’s familiar with the system. If he returned, Ole Miss would be adding a proven interior defender to a group that already projects as one of the best defensive lines in the country.

But there are real questions too. Money matters in today’s college football. Roster spots matter. Ole Miss has been aggressive in building depth up front, and the staff has to decide whether there’s room to bring Harris back and what the financial picture looks like if they do.

That’s why entering the portal is the right move for Harris and for the other players who were granted another year. They should at least explore what’s out there. They should see what opportunities exist. They should find out where they fit best.

For Harris, Ole Miss might still be that place. The door isn’t closed. The fit is obvious. The need is real.

Now it’s up to him to see what the next step looks like.