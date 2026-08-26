How to watch: No. 24 Memphis at Ole Miss soccer

Ole Miss is off to one of its best starts in more than a decade, and the Rebels get a real test Thursday night when No. 24 Memphis comes to Oxford for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Ole Miss enters the match 4-0-0 for the first time since 2013, riding a stretch built on steady defense, efficient finishing and three shutouts in four matches. Taylor Prigge has played every minute in goal and anchors a group that has allowed just one goal all season.

The Rebels have outscored opponents 6-1 and outshot them 59-19, with six different players finding the net during the opening two weeks.

After three straight road wins, Ole Miss returns home looking to keep its unbeaten start alive against a ranked Memphis team.

Here’s everything to know about Thursday night’s match.

The Opponent: Memphis

Memphis comes to Oxford with a 1-2-0 record through its first three matches of the season. The Tigers opened the year with a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State before falling to No. 3 Alabama, 2-1, and No. 3 Vanderbilt, 4-1. Memphis has scored four goals on 37 shots while allowing six goals on 18 shots. The Tigers are led offensively by Ai Kitagawa, who has tallied two goals, one assist and five points, while Taliah Brooks and Natalie Dvorakova have each added one goal. Ava Galani has played all 270 minutes in goal for Memphis, recording eight saves and one shutout. The Tigers are led by head coach Brooks Monaghan, who is in his 27th season at the helm of the program.

Weather Forecast

Rain and storms are in the forecast for the Oxford area this week, but not during Thursday night’s match. The forecast from the National Weather Service is, “A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

How to Watch: No. 24 Memphis at Ole Miss