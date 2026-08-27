Ole Miss announces 2026 M-Club Hall of Fame class

Ole Miss Athletics will recognize its 2026 M‑Club Hall of Fame class this fall, honoring five former Rebels from four different sports.

This year’s group includes baseball standout Will Allen, men’s tennis star Sebastien DeChaunac, former football players Jeff Noblin and Jim Stuart, and softball pitcher Madison Osias. Bill Jordan will also be honored as the recipient of the George T. Lotterhos Service Award.

The induction ceremony is set for Thursday, Nov. 5 at The Inn at Ole Miss. Two days later, the class will be introduced at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during the Rebels’ game against Georgia on Nov. 7. Tickets for the Nov. 5 event go on sale Sept. 11.

“The 2026 M-Club Hall of Fame class represents a group of outstanding former student-athletes who have made a lasting impact on our university,” M-Club Director Jessica Lynch said in a press release announcing the inductees. “They reflect the excellence, competitiveness and pride that define the traditions of Ole Miss.

“These former players have left a mark that extends far beyond their playing days, and we are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and the example they have set for those who follow. Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Rebels.”

Below are brief biographies each inductee from an official Ole Miss Athletics press release.

Will Allen, Baseball (2011-14)

A key component in Ole Miss’ run to the College World Series in 2014, Allen was a four-year letterwinner (2011-14) for the Rebels who appeared in 221 games and boasted a .323 batting average during his time in Oxford.

As a senior captain in 2014, Allen helped lead the Rebels to a 48-21 record and a third-place finish in Omaha. He earned third-team All-America accolades in 2014, while leading the team in nearly every offensive category, including batting average (.339), RBI (64), home runs (7) and doubles (24). He finished the season as a finalist for both the Johnny Bench Award and Gregg Olson Award.

Allen was selected in the 13th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers. Playing behind the plate and at first base, Allen saw action in 345 games in the minor leagues for the Tigers (2015-2017) and the Marlins (2018). He was selected a mid-season All-Star while playing for the Connecticut Tigers in the NY-Penn League in 2015. In four seasons of professional baseball, Allen batted .264 with 25 home runs, 78 doubles and 179 RBI.

Sebastien DeChaunac, Men’s Tennis (1996-98)

Playing tennis for legendary Ole Miss coach Billy Chadwick, DeChaunac enjoyed a phenomenal three-year career with the Rebels from 1996-98, earning All-America accolades in both 1997 & 1998. He finished his career with a 94-19 singles record. DeChaunac was an outstanding student as well, earning GTE/CoSIDA Academic All-America first team honors in 1998.

As a junior in 1998, the Nevers, France, native became the fourth Rebel to be ranked No. 1 during a season and was the SEC singles champion as he posted a 22-7 overall record. He finished the 1998 season ranked No. 3 in singles. DeChaunac advanced to the 1997 NCAA semifinals in singles and earned SEC Tournament MVP honors as a sophomore, leading Ole Miss to the SEC Tournament Championship and a second consecutive SEC title. He ended the 1997 season as the nation’s No. 2 player with a 52-9 record that included 32 wins over nationally-ranked players.

After turning pro following his junior year, DeChaunac reached a career ATP World singles ranking of 130, highest ATP singles ranking of any Ole Miss player. During his pro career, he had wins against world No. 2 Alex Corretja, No. 2 Michael Chang, No. 5 Guilermo Coria and No. 9 Nicolas Almagro.

Jeff Noblin, Football (1984-86)

A three-year letterman at free safety from 1984-86, Noblin was a first-team All-SEC selection as a senior in 1986 and was credited with 179 career tackles, including 85 solo stops, while playing for Billy Brewer’s Rebels.

Co-captain of the 1986 Rebels’ squad, Noblin helped lead Ole Miss to an 8-3-1 record, their best mark since the 1971 season. He finished second on the team during that season with 92 tackles, along with three interceptions, five pass breakups, and one fumble recovery

Noblin also received multiple academic awards during his tenure in Oxford. A two-time second-team Academic All-American and three-time Academic All-SEC selection, Noblin received the 1987 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. In 1986, he was one of 11 players in the country to be named National Scholar-Athlete by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.

Madison Osias, Softball (2013-16)

Considered one of the most prolific pitchers in school history, Osias was a four-year letterwinner (2013-16) and helped lead Ole Miss to its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history during her senior season.

The Tustin, California, native still ranks in the top-10 in program history in six major pitching categories, including wins (40), strikeouts (299), innings pitched (425.0), appearances (115), starts (65) and saves (7).

As a senior in 2016, Osias was a third team selection to the NFCA All-South Region team, shattering the Ole Miss single season wins record with 23 victories in 37 appearances; a mark that still stands tied for best in program history. She finished the season with a 23-10 record and 2.97 ERA. Osias totaled 13 complete games and five shutouts, tied for fifth-most in a season, and finished with 137 strikeouts. Her .213 opponent batting average is the fourth-best of any pitcher in program history. She also shattered the record for consecutive wins that season with 12.

Jim Stuart, Football (1971-73)

During his three varsity football seasons (1971-73), Stuart was one of the finest defensive linemen and linebackers to suit up for the Rebels in the 1970s. Stuart’s versatility may have been his biggest asset as he played four different positions for the Rebels: defensive end, defensive tackle, nose guard and linebacker.

During his three seasons with the Rebels, Stuart tallied an astonishing 308 total tackles. Even though it’s been over 50 years since he last put on the Ole Miss uniform, Stuart still ranks ninth on the career tackles list.

Stuart earned All-SEC second team honors as a senior in 1973, finishing with 163 tackles, while also serving as co-captain. His 163 tackles set a single-season record which stood until Jeff Herrod’s 168 tackles in 1986. During his sophomore campaign and first year on the varsity team, Stuart started in seven games and finished sixth on the team with 56 tackles.

2026 George T. Lotterhos Service Award Recipient: Bill Jordan

A two-time letterwinner in football and longtime supporter of the M-Club, Jordan has built a respected career in business, while remaining connected to Ole Miss. The Columbus, Georgia, native earned two letters while playing for John Vaught and Billy Kinard. Jordan played on two bowl teams at Ole Miss and started several games despite a problematic hamstring injury that sidelined him several times throughout his college career.

After his time at Ole Miss, Jordan would go on to create Realtree Camouflage, as well as host the Monster Bucks video series and the Realtree Outdoors television show. He received two major awards from Ole Miss in 2012 when he was inducted into the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame and received the Distinguished American Award from the Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

In 2023, Jordan provided a financial gift to the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation fundraising campaign that was directed to CHAMPIONS. NOW., focused on improving facilities for student-athletes. In 2015, another financial gift from the Jordans named the practice field inside the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center.