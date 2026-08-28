Ole Miss’ undefeated start ends with a lesson from No. 24 Memphis

First-year coach Todd Shulenberger tried to warn everybody about putting too much weight on Ole Miss soccer’s undefeated start.

The 4-0 start was nice, but it wasn’t the point. Thursday night against a ranked Memphis team was the first real measuring stick.

Ole Miss didn’t pass it.

The Rebels took their first loss of the season in a 3-1 match that felt like a reminder of how far this group still has to go. It wasn’t a meltdown or anything close to it. It was simply a night where a more polished team made the most of its chances and forced Ole Miss to chase from the eighth minute on.

No. 24 Memphis struck twice in a three-minute span to grab early control, and suddenly that fast start to the season didn’t matter much.

Ole Miss did respond, and that part shouldn’t be overlooked. Teaghan Irvin came off the bench and scored her first collegiate goal less than six minutes later, finishing a setup from Audrey Shackelford to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Cool, Calm, Collected 😮‍💨@teagirv2026 with her first career goal! pic.twitter.com/UUmFQzg9JH — Ole Miss Soccer (@OleMissSoccer) August 28, 2026

But the Rebels spent most of the night trying to climb uphill.

Memphis held an 11-3 shot advantage in the first half and kept Ole Miss from finding any rhythm. Even when the Rebels pushed after the break, they couldn’t turn pressure into goals. Isabella Pontieri and Irvin both put shots on frame, but Ava Galani turned them away.

Memphis eventually stretched the lead to 3-1 in the 76th minute, and that was that.

There’s no need to panic. There’s also no need to pretend this wasn’t a reality check. Memphis finished with a 20-10 edge in shots and looked like a team that has been through these kinds of games before. Ole Miss looked like a team still figuring out how to handle them.

Shulenberger said earlier this week that the record didn’t matter yet. What mattered was how Ole Miss handled its first real test. Now the Rebels have a clear picture of what needs to improve.

They’re still 4-1-0. They still have talent. They still have time.

But Thursday night showed the gap between a hot start and a complete team. And if nothing else, it gave Ole Miss a better idea of what it will take to close it.

The Rebels stay home Sunday to face ULM. That one won’t be a ranked test, but it will be another chance to show they learned something from this one.