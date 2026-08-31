Ole Miss gets back on track with comfortable win over ULM

Ole Miss needed a steady afternoon more than anything, and Sunday’s 2-0 win over ULM delivered exactly that.

After Thursday’s loss to Memphis brought everyone back down to earth, the Rebels responded the way a good team should. They controlled the match, created chances early and never really let ULM breathe.

Becca Skinner set the tone with her goal in the 19th minute, finishing a clean pass from Ava Ghoreishi to give Ole Miss the kind of start it didn’t have against Memphis. It was her second goal of the season and one of several moments where the Rebels looked comfortable moving the ball and picking their spots. They kept pushing, too.

Audrey Shackelford forced a save, the back line stayed organized and Anna Claire Jacobi handled her first collegiate start with the calm you want from a young keeper.

The match tilted even more right before halftime when Teaghan Irvin scored again, this time off a setup from Isabelle Wright. Irvin has quickly become one of the most reliable attacking pieces on the roster, and her second goal in as many matches gave Ole Miss a 2-0 cushion it never looked close to losing.

The second half was more about control than drama. Ole Miss kept the pressure on, put six shots on frame and forced ULM’s keeper into several stops.

The Warhawks didn’t threaten much, and when they finally did in the 88th minute, Taylor Prigge cleaned it up to finish the shutout. Between Jacobi’s first-half save and Prigge’s late stop, the Rebels got exactly what they needed from both keepers.

By the end of the day, Ole Miss had outshot ULM 22-8, put 10 attempts on goal and held 58 percent of the possession. It wasn’t flashy, but it was professional.

It was the kind of response Todd Shulenberger wanted to see after Thursday’s stumble.

The Rebels stay home this week with South Alabama coming to town on Thursday. After a steady bounce-back win, they’ll try to stack another one.