Ole Miss freshman Lisa Herman impresses in first collegiate tournament

Ole Miss put together another steady day at the Boilermaker Classic and heads into Tuesday sitting exactly where it wants to be.

The Rebels are three over through two rounds and in second place, just three shots behind Miami at the Kampen-Cosler Course.

Freshman Lisa Herman has been the story so far. In her collegiate debut, she posted rounds of 70 and 71 and sits in third place at three under. She is one of only three players in the field to shoot under par in both rounds and trails the co-leaders, Miami’s Barbora Bujáková and North Florida’s Kaitlyn Schroeder, by a single stroke.

Mary Miller is right there with her. She is tied for fourth at one under after matching her career-low with a four under 68 in the opening round, then following it with a 75. She has now shot 68 five times in her Ole Miss career.

The Rebels opened the tournament with an 11 under 277 to take a five-shot lead after the first round. Kajsalotta Svarvar helped fuel that start with a four under 68, and she sits tied for 15th at three over after a tougher second round that ended with a 79.

Matilda Björkman is tied for 32nd at seven over after rounds of 74 and 77. Freshman Ebba Lundqvist began her Ole Miss career with a one under 71 before posting an 81, putting her at eight over and tied for 36th.

Competing as an individual, Sophie Linder is in 54th at 11 over after rounds of 77 and 78.

Ole Miss carries an 11 stroke cushion over third place North Florida into Tuesday’s final round. Play begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Ole Miss Individual Scores

(*Competing as an individual)

3. Lisa Herman : 70-71—141 (-3)

T4. Mary Miller : 68-75—143 (-1)

T15. Kajsalotta Svarvar : 68-79—147 (+3)

T32. Matilda Björkman: 74-77—151 (+7)

T36. Ebba Lundqvist : 71-81—152 (+8)

*54. Sophie Linder : 77-78—155 (+11)

Team Leaderboard