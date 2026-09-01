The NCAA can’t win many big fights, but the rulebook is still alive

With all of the court cases and lawsuits being ruled against the NCAA, it’s fair to think the organization has become toothless overseeing college sports.
It may be toothless when it comes to major issues like eligibility, but the NCAA still has some bite when it comes to the smaller stuff. Just look at what the Clarion Ledger’s Sam Hutchens reported on Tuesday morning.
And, no, none of the violations were related to tampering.
Hutchens reported that Ole Miss self-reported 16 Level III violations between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026. That’s the lowest level of violations possible, which signals there’s no major controversial violations.
However, some of the violations did involve sports betting. According to Hutchens’ report, one baseball player and more than one member of the cheer team engaged in sports betting. None of the violations reach the level that former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby committed that ended his collegiate career.
According to the report, the unidentified baseball player was reported for sports betting on November 11, 2025. The players was deemed ineligible and was reinstated through the Student-Athlete Reinstatement process. “The baseball player made a charitable donation in the amount of his winnings. Rules education around sports wagering was provided to the baseball team,” the report stated.
The cheer team members were given similar education and made restitution payments. But they were also suspended from cheering for Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.
Here are the other reported violations:
- A football player signed an NIL agreement that also included terms for future professional representation. Because that crosses the line, Ole Miss temporarily suspended his eligibility and provided additional education to the agent and the coaching staff.
- On Sept. 9, 2025, a recruit received a complimentary ticket to an Ole Miss football game and then sold it. He is barred from receiving any free tickets in 2025 or 2026 and has been declared ineligible pending reinstatement, according to the school’s corrective actions report.
- On Oct. 28, 2025, a recruit on an unofficial visit had a meal with two football staffers more than a mile from campus, which counted as off‑campus contact during an evaluation period. Both staffers were taken off the road for seven days, their in‑person contact with that recruit was shut down for 30 days, and Ole Miss lost four fall 2025 evaluation days.
- Ole Miss women’s soccer reported a violation on March 20 after an email approving an official visit was sent to an outside party, which effectively publicized the visit. The school cited a technological error and worked with software support to fix the coding issue.
- The volleyball program was flagged on Jan. 16 when a graduate assistant in athletics communications posted a graphic of a recruit before that recruit signed a scholarship agreement. The communications staff received additional education as part of the corrective action.
- Men’s basketball reported a violation after a recruit took a photo with an impermissible recruiter during an official visit. Ole Miss was prohibited from recruiting that athlete for one week.
- The women’s basketball team approved a male practice player who was later hired as a student worker in the athletics department. Ole Miss called it an administrative mistake. The practice player was held out for seven days, and the program updated how it categorizes practice players moving forward.