The NCAA can’t win many big fights, but the rulebook is still alive

With all of the court cases and lawsuits being ruled against the NCAA, it’s fair to think the organization has become toothless overseeing college sports.

It may be toothless when it comes to major issues like eligibility, but the NCAA still has some bite when it comes to the smaller stuff. Just look at what the Clarion Ledger’s Sam Hutchens reported on Tuesday morning.

And, no, none of the violations were related to tampering.

Hutchens reported that Ole Miss self-reported 16 Level III violations between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026. That’s the lowest level of violations possible, which signals there’s no major controversial violations.

However, some of the violations did involve sports betting. According to Hutchens’ report, one baseball player and more than one member of the cheer team engaged in sports betting. None of the violations reach the level that former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby committed that ended his collegiate career.

According to the report, the unidentified baseball player was reported for sports betting on November 11, 2025. The players was deemed ineligible and was reinstated through the Student-Athlete Reinstatement process. “The baseball player made a charitable donation in the amount of his winnings. Rules education around sports wagering was provided to the baseball team,” the report stated.

The cheer team members were given similar education and made restitution payments. But they were also suspended from cheering for Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

Here are the other reported violations: