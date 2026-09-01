Pete Golding on first full season: ‘It feels like I’m going into a normal season’

Pete Golding has coached in almost every kind of season opener you can imagine.

Small‑school games. Power‑conference games. Ranked matchups. Road trips. Neutral sites. He has nearly twenty years of them behind him. He even had two game weeks as a head coach last season when Ole Miss made its run to the College Football Playoff.

But this week is different. This week is the start of something that belongs entirely to him.

Ole Miss enters the season with lofty expectations, heavy pressure and a roster built to chase something big.

For better or worse, right or wrong, whatever happens next will be pinned on Golding.

That’s the job. That’s the seat. And that’s why this week feels bigger than anything he has stepped into before.

Golding, though, insists it feels normal.

“I feel like I’m behind a little bit, to be honest with you,” Golding said at his weekly Monday press conference. “It feels like I’m going into a normal season.”

That’s the part that stands out. He is not trying to frame this as a grand moment or a new era. He is not talking about nerves or weight or responsibility. He is talking about routine. He is talking about tape. He is talking about the work.

Golding said the biggest difference is how much of the operation he touches now. He still wants to call the defense. He still wants to run his room. But he also sits in offensive meetings, handles the head‑coach obligations and manages the weekly checklist that comes with the job.

“I had the defensive staff this morning, and I just left the offensive staff, which is something I normally wouldn’t have done previously,” he said. “There are a couple more things on your weekly to‑do list, like this (press conference) right now and things like that. But I’m so ingrained in the football piece of it.”

That’s the balance he is learning. He knows Louisville is a good team with dangerous weapons. He knows the defense has to be ready for an elite running back and an athletic quarterback. He knows the opener is not forgiving. But he also knows he has been preparing for this week since the spring.

He said the playoff run helped him build a routine. The spring and summer helped him refine it. The staff spent camp simulating game week, not for the players, but for themselves. They wanted to make sure the schedule was right and the rhythm was right.

“We wanted to make sure we had the schedule down, built the right routine and were hitting everything,” Golding said. “To me, it feels like a normal game week.”

Maybe that’s why he sounds calm. He has already lived the chaos. Now he is living the structure.

Golding even joked that the night before a game is the only time he actually sleeps. Everything before that is the grind. Everything before that is the stress. But once the plan is built, he rests.

“By that point, you’ve either done the right things, held them accountable, put together a really good plan and practiced extremely hard, or you haven’t,” he explained. “Normally, by that night, I’m pretty exhausted. That’s my best night’s rest for sure.”

Game day, he says, is not about him. It is about the players. His job is to put them in good spots, make smart adjustments and let them play. He has never believed in chasing the perfect call. He believes in execution.

“Even the perfect call isn’t going to win the game,” Golding said. “Execution will. Our job Sunday night isn’t to have the best call or the perfect call. It’s to get them into good spots and allow them to play.”

That’s the mindset of a coach who has been through a lot of football and knows exactly what matters. But this week still carries something extra. It is the start of a season with high goals and high stakes. It is the first time Ole Miss begins a year with Golding fully in charge.

He may say it feels normal. He may treat it like any other opener. But the truth is simple: this one belongs to him.

And whatever comes next will, too.