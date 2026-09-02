No. 19 Ole Miss takes second at season-opening Boilermaker Classic

Ole Miss opened the season with the kind of steady, across-the-board performance that travels.

The No. 19 Rebels finished second at the Boilermaker Classic, putting together a five-under 859 and landing five players inside the top 25. Three of them finished in the top five, which tells you how balanced the lineup looked over three rounds.

The final day was their best stretch. Ole Miss shot 8-under in the third round and was one of only two teams to finish the day under par. Miami was the other, and the Hurricanes surged late with a 10-under round to win the event at 10-under overall.

Lisa Herman impressed in her collegiate debut shooting 5-under par! Rebels finish second overall at the Boilermaker Classic. 💪 pic.twitter.com/hPMVPw2b8C — Ole Miss Women’s Golf (@OleMissWGolf) September 1, 2026

The biggest story for Ole Miss was freshman Lisa Herman, who wasted no time making her presence known. Herman posted a 5-under 211 to finish runner-up in her collegiate debut. She stacked up 12 birdies and even dropped in an eagle from the fairway, a pretty loud way to announce she belongs in the lineup.

Kajsalotta Svarvar and Mary Miller both grabbed top-five finishes with matching 215s. Svarvar caught fire on the back nine of her final round, rolling in three birdies on her way to a 4-under 68. Miller closed with an even-par round to lock down her spot inside the top five.

Matilda Björkman added a 2-under 70 on the last day to finish tied for 16th, and Ebba Lundqvist posted an even-par 72 to land in a tie for 25th.

Individually, the highlight of the week came from senior Sophie Linder, who fired an 8-under 64 to set a new career-low round. It is the third-lowest 18-hole score in program history, and it came on a day when Ole Miss needed someone to push the pace.

The Rebels will head to South Carolina next for the Cougar Classic on Sept. 7-8 at Yeamans Hall Club.