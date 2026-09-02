Ole Miss safety Sharif Denson breaks down challenge Louisville presents

Ole Miss has spent the last month talking about depth, talent and the pieces first-year coach Pete Golding has to work with, but Sharif Denson gave the clearest picture yet of what actually matters going into Week 1.

Louisville’s offense is different enough to stress a defense that loses its shape, and Denson didn’t pretend otherwise.

“They do some unconventional things,” Denson said Tuesday. “But as long as we stay disciplined as a defense, we should be good.”

That’s the theme. Discipline. Communication. Eyes in the right place. Golding said the mock game exposed too many busts, and Denson’s answer is the counterpoint. The players know what the assignment is, and they know Louisville will punish anything loose.

The good news for Ole Miss is that camp has already forced them to deal with the kind of problems Louisville wants to create. Denson pointed straight to Kewan Lacy when asked about preparing for the Cardinals’ running back, Isaac Brown.

“Kewan, as well as Isaac Brown, is very fast and very good in the open field, making people miss one-on-one,” Denson explained. “Going against Kewan all camp has definitely sharpened us up and gotten us ready to play against a back like that.”

That’s the kind of quote that tells you the defense has already seen the stress test. Lacy is a one‑on‑one eraser in space, and Brown is built from the same mold. If you can tackle Lacy in August, you can tackle Brown in September.

The secondary is still new, still learning each other, still figuring out communication patterns, but Denson didn’t sound worried about the chemistry piece.

“We have great chemistry at the moment, and we just continue to build it day by day,” he said. “It’s going to continue to build all the way into game time.”

That’s the human part of this defense. New faces, new roles, new voices. Golding’s system demands communication, and the mock game showed they aren’t all the way there yet. But the players believe the chemistry is trending the right direction.

Zoom out, and Denson’s confidence in the entire group is the clearest window into how Ole Miss sees itself.

“This is a very talented defense. I feel like from top to bottom, we’re very good at all positions and have pretty good depth at every position,” Denson said. “As long as we come out and execute the way we know how to execute and play the defense we know how to play, it’s going to be hard to beat us.”

That’s not a throwaway line. It matches everything Golding has hinted at since camp opened. Ole Miss thinks it has the personnel to win at the line of scrimmage and the depth to survive the opener’s tempo.

The talent is there. The depth is there. The scheme is there. The discipline is the hinge.

And Denson made it clear they know exactly what Week 1 demands.