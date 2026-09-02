‘We’re ready to go’: Trinidad Chambliss eager for Ole Miss opener

The start of one of the most hyped and anticipated Ole Miss football seasons is four days away.

After a long offseason of seeing the same faces, the same looks and the same defense every day, Ole Miss’ offense gets to line up against someone new. That alone has lifted the mood inside the building.

“Yeah, definitely. I’m excited to play someone other than Ole Miss football and see a defense other than [Pete Golding]’s,” quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “It’s been a long time coming. It has been a long offseason, and we’re ready to go.”

That line says a lot. Facing the Ole Miss defense for months is not exactly a gentle way to prepare for a season. Chambliss has spent the entire offseason dealing with disguise, pressure and a defense that flies around. It is not simple, and it is not forgiving.

“It’s hard looks every day in practice, especially throughout fall camp,” Chambliss said. “They bring a lot at you. There’s a lot of disguise and things you aren’t going to see from a lot of defenses this year, so it’s really good because it makes me go through my reads and progressions and take everything step by step.”

That is the value of camp. Golding’s defense forces quarterbacks to slow down, trust their eyes and handle chaos. It is not always fun, but it pays off when the opponent is not wearing the same colors and the Rebels are about to face someone wearing different colors.

That opponent is Louisville, and the tone shifts from familiarity to respect. Chambliss has watched the tape, and he knows what Ole Miss is walking into.

“They have a very high motor. They play hard and play physical,” he said. “They beat Miami last year, and that was a team we lost to in the College Football Playoff semifinal. They’re a well‑coached team with a high motor, and they have some good guys over there.”

Running back Kewan Lacy echoed the same thing. He sees a defense that wants to hit, wants to compete and wants to make the game uncomfortable.

“Really just how physical they are and how competitive they are,” Lacy said. “It’s going to be a good game, a good hard game.”

Golding was even more direct. He talked about Louisville’s edges, their length and the way they affect quarterbacks. It is not a passive defense. It is built to disrupt.

“No. 1 is the way they affect the quarterback. They’re really athletic and long on the edges,” Golding said. “Both of those guys coming back combined for double‑digit sacks last year. They play the game really violently.”

He did not stop there.

“They’re very versatile on defense. They give you a lot of different looks while still keeping things simple. Their guys play extremely fast, and they’re physical.”

That is the challenge for Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense. Protect the football. Control the edges. Slow the game down when needed. And when the opportunity comes, get the ball in space to the players who can change it.

“They’re going to challenge you with how they line up, the run pressures and things like that,” Golding said. “They were really good against the pass last year. I think they led the ACC in pass defense. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”

Then came the line that will probably show up in every preview this week.

“They look like an SEC football team.”

That is the respect level. Louisville’s defense is not a warm‑up. It is not a tune‑up. It is a real test for an Ole Miss offense that has spent months sharpening itself against Golding’s system.

Chambliss is ready to see someone new. Lacy is ready for a physical game. Golding knows exactly what is coming.

And now, finally, it is game week.