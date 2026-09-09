Ole Miss releases first official depth chart of 2026 season

Ole Miss apparently wanted to keep Louisville in the dark as much as possible before the two met in the Music City Kickoff last Sunday.

The Rebels didn’t publish a depth chart last week or include one in the paper handouts in the press box at Nissan Stadium. But once they put down some film, most of the secrets were revealed. That’s why there’s a depth chart this week ahead of Charlotte.

Below you’ll find the complete depth chart. Most of it is what you’d expect. The quarterback portion of the chart could’ve been filled out by either you or me. But there are some notable names included and not included.

Two wide receivers standout first. Caleb Cunningham is listed as a backup behind Deuce Alexander and Samari Reed, one of the names most talked about coming out of camp, isn’t anywhere on the depth chart.

On Tuesday, coach Pete Golding was actually asked about both of those players.

“I thought Samari came in and played well when he was in there. It wasn’t a huge role,” Golding said. “Obviously, Caleb was managing some soft-tissue stuff through camp. Going into that game, there were very specific roles based on field position and packages that didn’t come up. That’s definitely a focus moving forward, especially with Caleb. We have to get him more involved the healthier he gets and get him into the game plan because he is an explosive player.”

Here’s the first official Ole Miss depth chart of the season.

Offense

Wide Receiver

1 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, Sr.-1L, Douglasville, Ga.)

3 Caleb Cunningham (6-1, 215, So.-1L, Weir, Miss.) -OR- 15 Darrell Gill Jr. (6-1, 180, Sr.-TR, Atascocita, Texas)

Wide Receiver

11 Horatio Fields (6-2, 205, 5th+-TR, Douglasville, Ga.)

12 Izaiah Hartrup (5-11, 185, 5th+-2L, O’Fallon, Mo.)

Slot Receiver

0 Johntay Cook II (5-11, 185, Sr.-TR, DeSoto, Texas)

7 Traylon Ray (6-2, 205, Sr.-1L, Tallahassee, Fla.)

Left Tackle

55 Terez Davis (6-4, 310, Jr.-1L, Washington, D.C.)

71 Emanuel Faulkner (6-6, 305, Fr.-HS, New Albany, Miss.)

Left Guard

51 Delano Townsend (6-4, 325, Sr.-1L, Flint, Mich.)

50 Troy Everett (6-2, 310, 5th+-TR, Roanoke, Va.)

Center

62 Brycen Sanders (6-5, 310, Sr.-3L, Chattanooga, Tenn.)

76 John Wayne Oliver (6-5, 305, Jr.-2L, Nashville, Tenn.)

Right Guard

75 Patrick Kutas (6-6, 315, 5th-1L, Memphis, Tenn.)

79 Roman Womack (6-5, 310, So.-TR, Southaven, Miss.)

Right Tackle

61 Tommy Kinsler IV (6-6, 355, Sr.-TR, Ocala, Fla.)

65 Connor Howes (6-6, 315, So.-1L, Saint Cloud, Fla.)

Tight End

9 Luke Hasz (6-2, 240, Sr.-1L, Bixby, Okla.) -OR- 4 Caleb Odom (6-5, 245, Jr.-1L, Carrollton, Ga.) -OR- 82 Michael Smith (6-4, 255, Jr.-TR, Savannah, Ga.)

Quarterback

6 Trinidad Chambliss (6-0, 210, 5th+-1L, Grand Rapids, Mich.)

2 Deuce Knight (6-5, 230, So.-TR, Lucedale, Miss.) -OR- 14 Walker Howard (6-0, 195, 5th-TR, Lafayette, La.)

8 AJ Maddox (6-1, 190, Jr.-1L, Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Running Back

5 Kewan Lacy (5-11, 205, Jr.-1L, Dallas, Texas)

25 Makhi Frazier (5-10, 210, Jr.-TR, McKinney, Texas) -OR- 26 JT Lindsey (5-11, 190, So.-TR, Alexandria, La.)

Defense

Defensive End

5 Kam Franklin (6-5, 300, Jr.-2L, Lake Cormorant, Miss.) -OR- 17 Jonathan Maldonado (6-6, 250, 5th-TR, Monrovia, Calif.)

1 Jordan Renaud (6-3, 270, Sr.-TR, Sarasota, Fla.)

Nose Tackle

96 Jamarious Brown (6-1, 305, Sr.-3L, Moss Point, Miss.)

9 Jehiem Oatis (6-5, 335, 5th-TR, Columbia, Miss.)

95 Andrew Maddox (6-3, 295, So.-1L, Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Defensive Tackle

52 William Echoles (6-3, 315, Jr.-2L, Houston, Miss.)

88 Michai Boireau (6-5, 340, Jr.-TR, Atlanta, Ga.)

97 Kamron Beavers (6-3, 310, Jr.-2L, Bay Springs, Miss.)

Edge

4 Suntarine Perkins (6-1, 220, Sr-3L, Raleigh, Miss.) -OR- 3 Blake Purchase (6-3, 245, Sr.-TR, Green Valley Ranch, Colo.)

Linebacker

11 Keaton Thomas (6-1, 235, 5th-TR, Jacksonville, Fla.)

23 Jarcoby Hopson (6-1, 230, So.-1L, Tunica, Miss.)

Linebacker

12 Luke Ferrelli (6-3, 230, Jr.-TR, San Diego, Calif.)

49 Tah’j Butler (6-1, 235, Jr.-TR, New Orleans, La.)

Nickelback

14 Edwin Joseph (6-0, 195, Sr.-TR, Tamarac, Fla.)

29 Nick Cull (5-11, 175, 5th-4L, Donalsonville, Ga.)

Strong Safety

7 Sharif Denson (5-11, 195, Sr.-TR, Jacksonville, Fla.) -OR- 20 Anthony Robinson III (6-0, 200, Jr.-2L, St. Rose, La.)

Free Safety

6 Joenel Aguero (6-0, 200, Sr.-TR, Lynn, Mass.)

31 Ladarian Clardy (5-11, 190, So.-1L, Pensacola, Fla.) -OR- 24 Andy Jaffe (6-0, 200, Jr.-2L, Tampa, Fla.)

Cornerback

2 Jaylon Braxton (5-11, 190, Sr.-1L, Frisco, Texas)

16 Dorian Barney (6-1, 185, Fr.-HS, Carrollton, Ga.)

Cornerback

8 Antonio Kite (6-0, 190, 5th-1L, Anniston, Ala.) -OR- 0 Jalyn Crawford (6-0, 180, Jr.-TR, Atlanta, Ga.)

Specialists

Kickoffs

17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, 5th-1L, Cornelius, N.C.)

41 Peter McStravick (6-2, 185, So.-HS, Dundalk, Ireland)

Place Kicker

17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, 5th-1L, Cornelius, N.C.)

41 Peter McStravick (6-2, 185, So.-HS, Dundalk, Ireland)

Punter

33 Oscar Bird (6-3, 220, Jr-1L, Sydney, Australia)

47 Stephon Weise (6-1, 200, Fr.-HS, Chandler, Ariz.)

Long Snapper

50 Caleb Blankenship (6-2, 235, Jr.-2L, Ashdown, Ark.)

Holder

33 Oscar Bird (6-3, 220, Jr-1L, Sydney, Australia)

Kick Return

1 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, Sr.-1L, Douglasville, Ga.) -OR- 7 Traylon Ray (6-2, 205, Sr.-1L, Tallahassee, Fla.)

Punt Return

1 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, Sr.-1L, Douglasville, Ga.) -OR- 7 Traylon Ray (6-2, 205, Sr.-1L, Tallahassee, Fla.)