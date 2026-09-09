Ole Miss’ halftime message was simple: Trust what works

Patrick Kutas didn’t pretend the first half Sunday against No. 24 Louisville was anything other than frustrating. He felt good about his own play, but he knew that didn’t mean much when the offense around him sputtered.

“I think I personally played pretty well,” Kutas said at Tuesday’s media availability. “I went out, played physical and kind of played my brand of football. As a unit, I thought we played really well. We played really physical, and it was just great to see that.”

The problem was that the offense as a whole didn’t look like that until after halftime.

Ole Miss spent the first 30 minutes stuck between missed assignments and stalled drives, the kind of stretch where one mistake from one player can derail everything. Kutas didn’t hide from that reality.

“It was just, we have to get it rolling. We have to fire on all phases because if you have 10 dudes doing the right thing and one guy not, that can lead to a busted play,” Kutas said. “It was really just about continuing to do what we were doing and executing. The big plays were there.”

The halftime message wasn’t complicated. It was confidence. It was trust. It was a reminder that the plan was sound if they stopped pressing and started playing.

“Just staying true to ourselves and knowing that the game plan was going to work. It was about being confident and kind of like last year,” Kutas said about what changed between the halves. “Not that this is last year, but whenever we faced adversity, we always worked through it. It was never, ‘Oh, we’re screwed.’ It was always, ‘We’re ready for this.’ We know what we have works.”

And then the offense started to look like itself again. The run game opened up. Trinidad Chambliss settled in. The receivers found space. The line began dictating instead of reacting.

But just as things were turned around, right tackle Tommy Kinsler IV went down and didn’t return. That meant Connor Howes, who had never played a college snap, had to step in against two future NFL pass rushers. The depth was tested immediately.

“Having Connor Howes come into the game and knowing that he’s a dude and can play ball with us was really good to see,” Kutas said.

He made sure Howes didn’t feel alone in the moment.

“I thought he handled it great. I’ve gotten reps with him in practice, so I know how he operates,” Kutas said. “With those being his first snaps, I knew he was going to be a little nervous, but I just tried to calm him down with elite communication and let him know, ‘We’re going to be on the same level. We’re fine. Just go out there and play. I’ve got your back, you’ve got my back, and we’re going to be totally fine.’ He played great, honestly.”

By the time the final drive arrived, the mindset was simple and steady.

“Get first downs, eat the clock, get into field‑goal range and nail the field goal. We just said that we had to operate like we operate and do what we do, and we did that,” Kutas said.

And Chambliss? He didn’t blink.

“He’s super calm. It’s kind of scary, honestly. He’s so confident in his ability, and we are too. It’s never that we’re nervous or anything. It’s just, ‘We’re going to go get a first down. There’s nothing you can do about it,’” Kutas said.

The first half showed how fragile an offense can look when even one piece is off. The second half showed what happens when all 11 settle in, trust each other and play the way they’re built to play.