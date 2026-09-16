Ole Miss' Tomas restrepo drains a putt during the Inverness Invercollegiate. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss' Tomas restrepo drains a putt during the Inverness Invercollegiate. | Ole Miss Athletics

No. 19 Ole Miss finishes 17th at Inverness Intercollegiate

BY Taylor Hodges

No. 19 Ole Miss wrapped up the Inverness Intercollegiate in 17th place, finishing the final round at 11‑over 295.

Collins Trolio posted an even‑par round, shaking off a couple early bogeys and rolling in four birdies to get back to level.

Eduardo Matarazzo closed with a 2‑over 73 and finished tied for 67th.

Tomas Restrepo carded a 4‑over 75 and placed 83rd.

Cooper Claycomb and Finn Meister each shot 5‑over 76. Claycomb led the Rebels with a tie for 36th, while Meister finished tied for 86th.

The Rebels will be back in action on September 28-29, in Columbia, South Carolina for the Bryan Bros Collegiate.

Finish    Name R1 R2 R3 Total
T36 Cooper Claycomb 71 74 76 +8
T59 Collins Trolio 77 76 71 +11
T67 Eduardo Matarazzo 76 77 73 +13
83 Tomas Restrepo 75 80 75 +17
T86 Finn Meister 79 80 76 +22

 

Information from an Ole Miss athletics press release was used in this story.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
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Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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