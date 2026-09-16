No. 19 Ole Miss finishes 17th at Inverness Intercollegiate

No. 19 Ole Miss wrapped up the Inverness Intercollegiate in 17th place, finishing the final round at 11‑over 295.
Collins Trolio posted an even‑par round, shaking off a couple early bogeys and rolling in four birdies to get back to level.
Eduardo Matarazzo closed with a 2‑over 73 and finished tied for 67th.
Tomas Restrepo carded a 4‑over 75 and placed 83rd.
Cooper Claycomb and Finn Meister each shot 5‑over 76. Claycomb led the Rebels with a tie for 36th, while Meister finished tied for 86th.
The Rebels will be back in action on September 28-29, in Columbia, South Carolina for the Bryan Bros Collegiate.
|Finish
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|T36
|Cooper Claycomb
|71
|74
|76
|+8
|T59
|Collins Trolio
|77
|76
|71
|+11
|T67
|Eduardo Matarazzo
|76
|77
|73
|+13
|83
|Tomas Restrepo
|75
|80
|75
|+17
|T86
|Finn Meister
|79
|80
|76
|+22
Information from an Ole Miss athletics press release was used in this story.