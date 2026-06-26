Caden Moss Commits to Ohio State After Dramatic Late Recruiting Swing

In the end, all the late noise meant something.

After months of Ole Miss sitting in the driver’s seat for Caden Moss, the Jackson Academy offensive lineman announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday night.

It’s a swing that would have sounded impossible a week ago, but this recruitment stopped following the usual script sometime earlier this week.

For most of the 2027 cycle, Ole Miss was the steady favorite. The Rebels built strong relationships, stacked in‑state momentum and felt like the natural landing spot for one of Mississippi’s top prospects.

Then the last 48 hours happened, and everything flipped. National analysts changed their predictions. Ohio State confidence grew.

By the time Moss sat down to make his choice, the tide had already turned.

The Buckeyes made a strong case. They pitched development, long‑term upside and the chance to play for one of the most consistent programs to sit atop the college football pyramid of all time.

There’s also the possibility Ohio State recruited him specifically as an offensive tackle and the Rebels didn’t. That might’ve mattered. If it did, it helped create the late surge that Ole Miss couldn’t quite hold off.

Still, this wasn’t a simple loss. It was a chaotic, unpredictable, very 2027‑recruiting‑cycle kind of week.

The top 10 OL prospects in the SC Next 300 for the class of 2027. These dudes are bullies in the trenches 😤https://t.co/RiMcRHKXWG pic.twitter.com/E0wFvAHfwk — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) April 29, 2026

Just days ago, Ole Miss watched Ben’Jarvius Shumaker flip to Colorado and flip back in less than 24 hours. That episode reminded everyone that these are teenagers making huge decisions in real time. Minds change. Feelings shift. A conversation, a visit, a late pitch can swing everything.

So when reports started circulating Thursday that Kentucky and Ohio State felt good about their chances, it wasn’t crazy to think Moss might be wrestling with his decision right up until the announcement.

And it’s still possible he did.

For Ole Miss, this one stings.

Moss was a priority target, an in‑state lineman with a lot of potential and a long relationship with the staff. Losing him this late, after leading for so long, is tough.

But it’s not the end of the story.

The Rebels will keep recruiting him until signing day, and Ohio State knows that. This battle isn’t finished.

What Friday night did show, though, is that nothing in this cycle is safe or predictable. Not even the recruit everyone thought was locked in.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class