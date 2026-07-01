Tae Walden Chooses Oregon Over Ole Miss, Auburn And Georgia

Collierville (Tenn.) athlete Tae Walden has made it official.

The four‑star prospect announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday during the Rivals Summer Signing Day Show, giving Dan Lanning another high‑end, two‑way weapon in the 2027 class.

A month ago, this recruitment looked nothing like it does today.

Auburn had momentum early. Georgia made a push. Ole Miss hosted him for an official visit and felt like it had real traction. But the trip to Eugene changed the entire picture. What many around Walden’s circle thought would be a deal‑breaker — the 1,870‑mile distance from Collierville to Eugene, Ore. — turned out not to be. Oregon’s staff eased those concerns, and by the time decision week arrived, the Ducks were the clear favorite.

Walden is the type of player who shifts a class.

He totaled 1,462 all‑purpose yards and 14 touchdowns on offense last season, plus 28 tackles, 17 pass breakups and five interceptions on defense.

Elite 2027 Collierville (Tenn.) ATH Tae Walden Jr. getting loose at the Opening Finals. Committing July 1 and is considering Oregon, LSU, Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss.https://t.co/N5VS6SPSv2 pic.twitter.com/3dbsfKu53e — Max Torres (@mtorressports) June 25, 2026

Programs recruited him differently. Ole Miss pitched him on playing both wide receiver and cornerback but everyone agreed on the upside and potential.

Ole Miss, Georgia and Auburn made late efforts, but the timing wasn’t in their favor. A May 29 visit to Auburn feels ancient compared to a June 19 visit to Oregon, and momentum in recruiting tends to follow the most recent impression.

For Ole Miss, this isn’t the end of the story.

The Rebels think highly of Walden and want him in their 2027 class. A July commitment doesn’t shut the door, and National Signing Day is still months away.

Expect Pete Golding, Jake Schoonover, L’Damian Washington and Marcus Woodson to stay involved and expect to see Ole Miss coaches in Collierville on Friday nights this fall.

For now, though, Oregon won the race to the first finish line.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class