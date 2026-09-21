Saturday may have been Trinidad Chambliss’ first true Heisman moment

You can’t win the Heisman tophy in September. Everybody knows that. The season is too long, the spotlight shifts every week, and one bad night can knock a contender off the board.

But you can lose it in September, and Trinidad Chambliss walked into Saturday night with the kind of stage where a shaky performance would have stuck to him for a while.

Instead, he delivered the kind of game people remember in December.

Chambliss didn’t just beat LSU. He took over the biggest moments of the night and pushed Ole Miss to a win that immediately changed the shape of the Heisman race. Fanduel moved him to the top of the board at +300, ahead of Miami’s Darian Mensah and a long list of big names.

It’s only September, but that’s what happens when you throw for 363 yards, account for three touchdowns and look like the most dynamic player on the field.

Lane Kiffin saw it up close and didn’t bother hiding how he felt about it.

“That was my biggest fear all week — getting to the end of the game and Trinidad having the ball in his hands,” Kiffin said. “He’s the hardest player to play against in America.”

That’s not coach‑speak. That’s a guy who watched his defense win on stunts, only to see Chambliss slip out of trouble and turn broken plays into first downs.

Kiffin called them Houdini plays. Ole Miss calls them normal.

Chambliss has always had the talent, but what’s separating him now is the composure. When LSU tied the game in the fourth quarter, he didn’t flinch.

“Just stay even‑keeled,” Chambliss said. “You can’t get too high or too low. We just had to execute and do what we practiced.”

He did exactly that, leading the drive Ole Miss had to have. It wasn’t perfect, and he’ll say that himself, but the best players rarely need perfection. They need moments. Saturday gave him plenty.

“Trinidad is magic. Everybody sees how he plays,” Ole Miss wide receiver Traylon Ray said. “When No. 6 is back there, I have all the trust in the world. Trinidad and I have been really close friends since he got here. I feel like he has a lot of trust in me, and I have a lot of trust in him.”

There are still nine games left, and the Heisman race will twist a dozen different ways before December. But there isn’t much evidence to suggest Chambliss is headed for a dropoff. He’s steady, he’s confident, and he’ll have chances at even bigger stages.

“He’s a fierce competitor,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said. “We talk about competitive greatness, being at your best when your best is needed. That’s him. Our guys believe in him.”

Saturday night won’t win him the Heisman. It might end up being the night everyone points back to if he does.