Two former Ole Miss players head to MLB postseason

The MLB Postseason is upon us.

Two former Ole Miss baseball players will take part in the Fall Classic after their teams earned spots in the playoff field. Catcher Nick Fortes is with Tampa Bay Rays on the AL side of the bracket and pitcher Ryan Rolison is with the Chicago Cubs.

Fortes and the Rays don’t have to play in the wild card round and won’t be in action until the ALDS begins Saturday. Rolison and the Cubs are facing the San Diego Padres in their NL Wild Card series that begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday on NBC/Peacock.

We’ll provide updates of both of their postseason performances, when appropriate. For the other former Rebels, here’s how they finished their 2026 seasons.

Major League

Nick Fortes | Catcher | Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .258 AB: 298 H: 77 R: 33 2B: 17 3B: 0 HR: 6 RBI: 35 BB: 12 SB: 0 OPS: .680

Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Free Agent

2026 MLB: Record: 2-3 ERA: 5.59 G: 31 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 29.0 K: 17 BB: 16 WHIP: 1.66

Record: 2-3 5.59 31 0 0 29.0 17 16 1.66 Note: No statistical change from your previous update. Pomeranz’s final MLB appearance came before the Cubs designated him for assignment July 20. He was outrighted to Iowa on July 23 and elected free agency July 24.

Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs

Record: 9-2 ERA: 3.14 G: 60 GS: 2 SV: 3 IP: 63.0 K: 55 BB: 28 WHIP: 1.29

Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics

2026 MLB: Did not appear in a game.

Did not appear in a game. Note: Hoglund missed the entire season following May 19 left hip surgery that included a labral repair and cartilage debridement to address femoroacetabular impingement.

James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals

2026 MLB: Did not appear in a game.

Did not appear in a game. Note: The previous injured-list note needs an update. McArthur made minor-league rehab appearances in September and the Royals activated him from the 60-day injured list Sept. 27, but he did not get into an MLB game before the regular season ended.

Jacob Gonzalez | Infielder | Pittsburgh Pirates

AVG: .221 AB: 204 H: 45 R: 20 2B: 9 3B: 0 HR: 6 RBI: 30 BB: 11 SB: 2 OPS: .626

.221 204 45 20 9 0 6 30 11 2 .626 Note: Those numbers are his combined White Sox/Pirates MLB totals. With Pittsburgh alone, Gonzalez hit .203 with five doubles, four homers and 13 RBI in 118 at-bats after the July trade.

Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Detroit Tigers

2026 MLB: Record: 2-2 ERA: 2.49 G: 35 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 47.0 K: 35 BB: 18 WHIP: 0.91

Record: 2-2 2.49 35 1 0 47.0 35 18 0.91 2026 MiLB: Record: 0-0 ERA: 1.66 G: 16 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 21.2 K: 33 WHIP: 1.20

Record: 0-0 1.66 16 0 1 21.2 33 1.20 Note: Milwaukee traded Waguespack to Detroit June 10. He spent only a brief period with Triple-A Toledo before Detroit selected his contract June 12.

Minor League

Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (AAA Texas)

AVG: .194 AB: 304 H: 59 R: 35 HR: 10 RBI: 48 SB: 3 OPS: .629

Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Iowa Cubs (AAA Chicago NL)

2026 MiLB: Record: 0-5 ERA: 9.99 G: 18 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 48.2 K: 55 WHIP: 2.16

Record: 0-5 9.99 18 9 0 48.2 55 2.16 2026 MLB: Record: 0-0 ERA: 4.50 G: 1 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 2.0 K: 1 WHIP: 1.50

Record: 0-0 4.50 1 0 0 2.0 1 1.50 Note: The team designation needs to change from the ACL Cubs. Nikhazy eventually moved back up the system and finished the regular season with Triple-A Iowa.

Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA Kansas City)

Record: 2-3 ERA: 4.97 G: 54 GS: 1 SV: 4 IP: 70.2 K: 75 WHIP: 1.40

Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA Miami)

AVG: .254 AB: 389 H: 99 R: 59 HR: 19 RBI: 64 SB: 10 OPS: .769

Tim Elko | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

AVG: .224 AB: 134 H: 30 R: 19 HR: 6 RBI: 17 SB: 1 OPS: .703

Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

Record: 2-7 ERA: 6.62 G: 29 GS: 17 SV: 1 IP: 88.1 K: 87 WHIP: 1.71

Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (AA Chicago AL)

AVG: .261 AB: 176 H: 46 R: 28 HR: 6 RBI: 34 SB: 4 OPS: .790

Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA New York AL)

Record: 7-6 ERA: 5.28 G: 26 GS: 19 SV: 0 IP: 105.2 K: 136 WHIP: 1.35

7-6 5.28 26 19 0 105.2 136 1.35 Note: Rivas’ final team designation should be updated. He moved up from Double-A Somerset and finished the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Indianapolis Indians (AAA Pittsburgh)

Record: 7-0 ERA: 2.48 G: 37 GS: 2 SV: 2 IP: 58.0 K: 57 WHIP: 1.02

Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | San Antonio Missions (AA San Diego)

Record: 5-0 ERA: 4.09 G: 39 GS: 0 SV: 6 IP: 61.2 K: 63 WHIP: 1.18

Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

2026 MiLB: No official 2026 regular-season stat line.

No official 2026 regular-season stat line. Note: Wilmington continued to list Ross as active, but his official MiLB statistics do not record a 2026 appearance.

Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (High-A Chicago AL)

Record: 2-8 ERA: 4.57 G: 25 GS: 23 SV: 0 IP: 90.2 K: 91 WHIP: 1.27

Riley Maddox | Pitcher | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Record: 9-6 ERA: 3.41 G: 25 GS: 23 SV: 0 IP: 126.2 K: 117 WHIP: 1.18

9-6 3.41 25 23 0 126.2 117 1.18 Note: Maddox finished the regular season with Wilmington after his brief July promotion to Double-A Harrisburg.

Sam Tookoian | Pitcher | Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A Los Angeles AL)

Record: 3-3 ERA: 3.92 G: 43 GS: 0 SV: 15 IP: 43.2 K: 47 WHIP: 1.60

3-3 3.92 43 0 15 43.2 47 1.60 Note: After the regular season, Tookoian was assigned to the Mesa Solar Sox for the Arizona Fall League. That does not affect the line above.

Luke Hill | Infielder | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

AVG: .254 AB: 256 H: 65 R: 56 HR: 13 RBI: 55 SB: 13 OPS: .864

.254 256 65 56 13 55 13 .864 Note: The previous injured-list note is outdated. Hill was activated from Akron’s injured list Aug. 14 and returned to action. He was assigned to the Surprise Saguaros of the Arizona Fall League after the regular season.

Patrick Galle | Pitcher | Peoria Chiefs (High-A St. Louis)

Record: 3-3 ERA: 6.02 G: 43 GS: 0 SV: 7 IP: 49.1 K: 58 WHIP: 1.78

Mason Nichols | Pitcher | Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Tampa Bay)

Record: 3-4 ERA: 5.37 G: 42 GS: 0 SV: 7 IP: 58.2 K: 73 WHIP: 1.47

3-4 5.37 42 0 7 58.2 73 1.47 Note: Nichols finished the regular season with Bowling Green. He was subsequently assigned to the Scottsdale Scorpions for the Arizona Fall League.

Will McCausland | Pitcher | Lake County Captains (High-A Cleveland)

Record: 3-7 ERA: 5.63 G: 24 GS: 13 SV: 0 IP: 104.0 K: 106 WHIP: 1.42

Mason Morris | Pitcher | Dayton Dragons (High-A Cincinnati)